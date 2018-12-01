Make an Entrance
It’s often said that first impressions count. So what is the best way of transforming the look of your property without spending vast sums of money? The answer is, to update your front door.
While a new door will certainly ramp up your kerb appeal, there can be plenty of other advantages too. The English Door Company™ uses the very latest in modern materials to emulate the richness and depth of real timber but without the problems traditionally associated with wooden doors.
Their long-lasting, highly durable doors may need a quick wipe over from time to time but are virtually maintenance free. They have excellent thermal properties, keeping the heat in and saving money on energy bills. Your peace of mind is our utmost priority with the inclusion of secure glazing and comprehensive multi-point locking systems.
When it comes to choosing the look of your door, there are more options than ever, allowing you to reflect your personal style. A contemporary design can update a modern home, or a cottage style door can add fresh, timeless appeal to a period property.
With over 200 colours to choose from (including a bespoke colour matching service), a wide selection of glazing options and an array of door accessories, a new front door is the perfect way to make a grand entrance and give your property a new lease of life.
The English Door Company™ is part of the Evolution Windows, who specialize in timber alternative products. They employ traditionally skilled craftsmen, as well as technicians, in their Bedfordshire factory, to ensure exceptional quality.
Priced from £1850 including installation. For further information visit here.
Poppy Watt
