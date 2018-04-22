Love Seats
Loveseats have been in production since the early 1800s in America, but contrary to belief they weren’t intended to aid a blossoming romance between two people. This compact sofa is slightly larger than a standard chair, and was initially designed to accommodate the large costume dresses worn by women throughout this period. Available in an array of stylish designs and colours, this dainty chair is ideal to for two people to spend some quality time together, offering a unique take on the traditional two seater sofa.
A small footprint makes these chairs perfect for tight places, they are also ideal to create a comfy reading nook in a bay window.
We have chosen a few of our favourite designs to share the love…
Sofa.com
www.sofa.com
Grayson Two Seat Sofa In Sloe Cotton Matt Velvet, £1,140
MY Furniture
www.my-furniture.co.uk
Finn Juhl Sofa - Mulberry
Based on the 1941 classic Finn Juhl design this iconic sofa is the perfect addition to any modern home. This is a high quality sympathetic reproduction of a Danish classic that will have a place in your home for the years to come. It's retro angled solid oak legs and curved lines ensure it to be a statement piece for your home.
Lagoon
www.vivalagoon.com
House Doctor Coon Sofa In Natural Rattan
A cosy rattan curved back sofa/bench in a choice of two colours, black and natural.
Bringing a rustic expression of timeless style into your home, Coon sofa by House Doctor is hand woven in a fine rattan on a robust and steady metal frame, creating a gentle curve of the sofa back and sides.
Use the sofa in a living room, conservatory or your bedroom to create a relaxed modern design. If you have space in your hallway the sofa will look great there as well.
Materials: Metal, rattan
Dimensions: 140 x 65,5 cm, h.: 70 cm, sh 36 cm
Oficina Inglesa
www.oficinainglesa.com
Howard Sofa
Classic English style design, the Howard has been the best selling model in the UK for over 110 years. Traditionally upholstered with feather and down, the Howard has fixed hand sprung back and loose seat cushions.
· Handcrafted in a range of sizes, woods and finishes.
· Hand painted in an extensive range of wood finishes.
· Traditionally upholstered with hand tied springs.
· Upholstery in Oficina Inglesa fabric/leather or material of client's choice.
· Scatter cushions of various sizes available on request.
· Matching armchair and stool available.
Poppy Watt
Love Seats
Loveseats have been in production since the early 1800s in America, but contrary to belief they weren’t intended to aid a blossoming romance between two people. This compact sofa is slightly larger than a standard chair, and was initially designed to accommodate the large costume dresses worn by women throughout this period. Available in an array of stylish designs and colours, this dainty chair is ideal to for two people to spend some quality time together, offering a unique take on the traditional two seater sofa.
A small footprint makes these chairs perfect for tight places, they are also ideal to create a comfy reading nook in a bay window.
We have chosen a few of our favourite designs to share the love…
Sofa.com
www.sofa.com
Grayson Two Seat Sofa In Sloe Cotton Matt Velvet, £1,140
MY Furniture
www.my-furniture.co.uk
Finn Juhl Sofa - Mulberry
Based on the 1941 classic Finn Juhl design this iconic sofa is the perfect addition to any modern home. This is a high quality sympathetic reproduction of a Danish classic that will have a place in your home for the years to come. It's retro angled solid oak legs and curved lines ensure it to be a statement piece for your home.
Lagoon
www.vivalagoon.com
House Doctor Coon Sofa In Natural Rattan
A cosy rattan curved back sofa/bench in a choice of two colours, black and natural.
Bringing a rustic expression of timeless style into your home, Coon sofa by House Doctor is hand woven in a fine rattan on a robust and steady metal frame, creating a gentle curve of the sofa back and sides.
Use the sofa in a living room, conservatory or your bedroom to create a relaxed modern design. If you have space in your hallway the sofa will look great there as well.
Materials: Metal, rattan
Dimensions: 140 x 65,5 cm, h.: 70 cm, sh 36 cm
Oficina Inglesa
www.oficinainglesa.com
Howard Sofa
Classic English style design, the Howard has been the best selling model in the UK for over 110 years. Traditionally upholstered with feather and down, the Howard has fixed hand sprung back and loose seat cushions.
· Handcrafted in a range of sizes, woods and finishes.
· Hand painted in an extensive range of wood finishes.
· Traditionally upholstered with hand tied springs.
· Upholstery in Oficina Inglesa fabric/leather or material of client's choice.
· Scatter cushions of various sizes available on request.
· Matching armchair and stool available.
Poppy Watt