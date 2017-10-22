Love Bomb Cushions
Magical Unicorns, mouthwatering Watermelon and cool Cacti are just a few of the wonderous offerings from Love Bomb Cushions on trend range this season.
6 billion emojis are used in the world everyday across all our social media platforms; it has transformed the way we communicate and its here to stay.
Love Bomb Cushions holds the UK license for the Emoji Company and have created a luxurious range of cushions, foot cushions, keychains and plush. They make the perfect gift for Christmas, birthdays, Valentines Day, Morthers and Fathers Day....any celebration!
As seen on Dragons Den and Gogglebox in September the range is super soft, super cuddly, made in ethical factories and tested to Toy Standards so super safe as well!
Based in the heart of Yorkshire in Leeds they are a family run and owned business operating out of the historic Hainsworth Mill complex in Pudsey part of the Leeds Beckett University Creative Hub. With over 20 years’ experience in the toy industry buying and selling products from all the over world Love Bomb Cushions pride themselves on selling quality products that last, which all the family can enjoy.
