Little Prints
LittlePrints Contemporary Wall Art offers pre-designed themes as well as customised designs allowing you to create a bespoke, personalised style for your child’s bedroom or nursery.
The wall stickers are unique as unlike the standard commercially available wall stickers, which tend to be PVC based. Little Prints are not and instead are based on a polyester fabric style material (rather like thin canvas). This has the benefit of being more environmentally friendly, less risky if baby was to decide to peel stickers and start chewing on them etc. In addition they use water-based inks instead of solvent inks, which is also far safer.
The most impressive part of Little Print stickers is that they are not only removable without leaving any residue, but you can also re-use and reposition them many times with the adhesive not being affected.
They also offer customised stickers, which allow you to choose the colour, text font and name, for an individual, unique touch to a room.
Founded by Adrian and Jo, who are proud parents of 3 gorgeous boys. When decorating their home they really struggled to find good quality contemporary wall art to brighten up their rooms and make it an exciting space for the children to play in. Passionate about great design they have sourced the very best materials to provide high quality, well-designed products.
For more information visit www.littleprints.net
Poppy Watt
For your chance to win a Little Prints gift voucher valued at £75 to use on their website just RT & FOLLOW this article on the @WomenTalking Twitter Page.
Competition ends 19th May 2017.
Little Prints
LittlePrints Contemporary Wall Art offers pre-designed themes as well as customised designs allowing you to create a bespoke, personalised style for your child’s bedroom or nursery.
The wall stickers are unique as unlike the standard commercially available wall stickers, which tend to be PVC based. Little Prints are not and instead are based on a polyester fabric style material (rather like thin canvas). This has the benefit of being more environmentally friendly, less risky if baby was to decide to peel stickers and start chewing on them etc. In addition they use water-based inks instead of solvent inks, which is also far safer.
The most impressive part of Little Print stickers is that they are not only removable without leaving any residue, but you can also re-use and reposition them many times with the adhesive not being affected.
They also offer customised stickers, which allow you to choose the colour, text font and name, for an individual, unique touch to a room.
Founded by Adrian and Jo, who are proud parents of 3 gorgeous boys. When decorating their home they really struggled to find good quality contemporary wall art to brighten up their rooms and make it an exciting space for the children to play in. Passionate about great design they have sourced the very best materials to provide high quality, well-designed products.
For more information visit www.littleprints.net
Poppy Watt
For your chance to win a Little Prints gift voucher valued at £75 to use on their website just RT & FOLLOW this article on the @WomenTalking Twitter Page.
Competition ends 19th May 2017.