Lighting and typographics for every interior

Say it in style with a design-inspired gift from gingersnap
Committed to making gifting fun again, gift store gingersnap have a cool collection of lighting and typographic gifts for every interior, providing home ware that helps you create a beautiful home unique to you.
Cinema-style Lightboxes can be personalised and vary in shape, size and colour. Retro style lamps, from the Mintage collection, inject a flavour of old school Americana into your interior scheme, while Neon Wall mounted Lights add character and flair.
With a bold block-coloured background, and contrasting white lettering, gingersnap’s Felt Letter Boards will catch the eye of font aficionados. A classic concept that is now undergoing a trend resurgence. The Letter Boards are ideal for amplifying an inspiration quote of the day. They’re also perfectly suited to displaying to-do lists, reminders, motivational phrases and kitchen menus; the Felt Letter Boards are as versatile as they are beautiful.
Women Talking took a particular shine to the following:
Lumosnap Neon - illuminate your living space with style and flare with their stunning range of neon table lamps and wall sign lighting. We love the Shooting Star Wall Mounted Light; £50 as a real statement piece. Shoot for the stars with this cool and chic blue and white neon shooting star light to bring style and flare to any wall or room in your home.
Mintage Rose Gold Head Lamp; £40 – A unique design of a vintage car headlamp with a Rose gold coloured stand and frame. The lamp with its adjustable lamp head on a swivel allows you to brighten up any dark corner of the room or focus on a particular item.
Small Pink Felt Board; £30 - The felt letter board is perfect for displaying quotes in the home or messages for special occasions. With a choice of eye-catching coloured felt teamed with a beautiful oak frame these boards are perfect for displaying that memorable message. The possibilities for which message you want to write are endless!
Mini neon light green cactus table lamp; £22 - Make a leading-edge statement with the Cactus Neon Lamp to bring style and flare to any space. The mini neon table or desk lamps are available in 2 designs: Green Cactus and Pink Flamingo.
Lightbox Collection: £15 - £30 – Available in a selection of eye-catching designs. The cinematic Gold wooden light box is a real head turner. If you are looking for a light box with a some class our LED light box, which is hand, painted gold has that something extra. With 85 black letters, numbers and symbols our light boxes are a great way to express yourself creating fun and quirky messages.
Be bold go Gold!
Their range of wooden light boxes compliments any home and make for a stylish gift for all occasions! Allowing you to create your own bespoke message.
For more information and lighting ideas visit getgingersnap.com
Poppy Watt
Say it in style with a design-inspired gift from gingersnap
Committed to making gifting fun again, gift store gingersnap have a cool collection of lighting and typographic gifts for every interior, providing home ware that helps you create a beautiful home unique to you.
Cinema-style Lightboxes can be personalised and vary in shape, size and colour. Retro style lamps, from the Mintage collection, inject a flavour of old school Americana into your interior scheme, while Neon Wall mounted Lights add character and flair.
With a bold block-coloured background, and contrasting white lettering, gingersnap’s Felt Letter Boards will catch the eye of font aficionados. A classic concept that is now undergoing a trend resurgence. The Letter Boards are ideal for amplifying an inspiration quote of the day. They’re also perfectly suited to displaying to-do lists, reminders, motivational phrases and kitchen menus; the Felt Letter Boards are as versatile as they are beautiful.
Women Talking took a particular shine to the following:
Lumosnap Neon - illuminate your living space with style and flare with their stunning range of neon table lamps and wall sign lighting. We love the Shooting Star Wall Mounted Light; £50 as a real statement piece. Shoot for the stars with this cool and chic blue and white neon shooting star light to bring style and flare to any wall or room in your home.
Mintage Rose Gold Head Lamp; £40 – A unique design of a vintage car headlamp with a Rose gold coloured stand and frame. The lamp with its adjustable lamp head on a swivel allows you to brighten up any dark corner of the room or focus on a particular item.
Small Pink Felt Board; £30 - The felt letter board is perfect for displaying quotes in the home or messages for special occasions. With a choice of eye-catching coloured felt teamed with a beautiful oak frame these boards are perfect for displaying that memorable message. The possibilities for which message you want to write are endless!
Mini neon light green cactus table lamp; £22 - Make a leading-edge statement with the Cactus Neon Lamp to bring style and flare to any space. The mini neon table or desk lamps are available in 2 designs: Green Cactus and Pink Flamingo.
Lightbox Collection: £15 - £30 – Available in a selection of eye-catching designs. The cinematic Gold wooden light box is a real head turner. If you are looking for a light box with a some class our LED light box, which is hand, painted gold has that something extra. With 85 black letters, numbers and symbols our light boxes are a great way to express yourself creating fun and quirky messages.
Be bold go Gold!
Their range of wooden light boxes compliments any home and make for a stylish gift for all occasions! Allowing you to create your own bespoke message.
For more information and lighting ideas visit getgingersnap.com
Poppy Watt