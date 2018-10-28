Let the Light In with Blinds 2 Go
Winter can be a cold, dark time for many but with these beautiful shades from Blinds 2 Go you can maintain your privacy as well as maximise the light in your home.
If you are looking for something a little different to make your window decorations stand out from the crowd that not only have the wow factor but also offer great functionality and added features that bring a smile to your face, then your search is over.
The Blinds 2 Go Day and Night collection is distinct, stylish, affordable and designed to offer user delight.
Firstly take a look at the stunning Illusion Shades. They are soft as silk, elegant as a curtain and practical as a Venetian blind. Soft fabric vanes suspended between two sheer facings, allow as much or as little delicately filtered light as desired. They are operated with a single pull cord to raise and lower the shade as well as tilting the vanes.
Or there are Enjoy Day and Night blinds, with alternating vanes of opaque and translucent woven fabric, which create a uniquely soft effect and allow light to gently filter through your home. By sliding the opaque and translucent sections past one another with the simple control chain you can choose the perfect balance of privacy and light for any moment in the day.
Pricing starts from £26.10 for the Enjoy roller blinds and £39 for Illusion shades, made to measure. The Enjoy Day & Night range is available in a range of 30 colours and styles and Illusion Shades in 4 colours.
For further information visit www.blinds-2go.co.uk tel 0800 862 0464.
Poppy Watt
