Interiors inspired by art: 4 styles, 4 great painters
Have you ever wondered what Mondrian’s contemporary apartment would look like? How would Egon Schiele or Henri Rousseau arrange their studio? What style would Paul Klee choose for himself? Here are arrangements inspired by the life and art of 4 prominent artists, whose works can be admired in the world's finest museums.
Henri Rousseau and his secret garden: botanical style
The French painter would probably choose a botanical style. The artist known for the mystery of scenes set in the dense jungle was looking for inspiration in his favorite botanical garden - Jardin des Plantes and the zoo belonging to the same park. It was there that he sketched magnificent palms, flowers from distant corners of the world and exotic animals that today inspire lovers of interiors in green.
Plants have a special place in interiors inspired by botanical gardens. They occupy window sills and flowerbeds, stand on shelves and on the floor. They decorate the walls as paintings or wallpaper patterns. Furniture is a background for greenery, so it is worth choosing simple forms and subdued colors, and add accessories that resemble the shape of a plant.
The imperfections of Egon Schiele: industrial style
The expressive and intentionally distorted line of the Austrian painter and the lightly soiled coloring of his works are associated with a seemingly unfinished interior in the industrial style, which contrary to appearances does not require moving to the loft or raising the ceilings.
The most important is proper wall preparation, which will be facilitated by wall murals imitating concrete or brick. Then, it is worth looking around for furniture from a factory or workshop, making sure they will give you a lot of storage space. Large closets are definitely a better solution than a few small shelves and wall units - thanks to them we can gain some space, at least visually. In choosing accessories, don’t go crazy - everything must have its place and purpose, like in a well-functioning factory.
Chariness in the form of Paul Klee: minimalism in the interior
Inspired by several directions, he developed his own style, combining surrealism with cubism and expressionism. He most often painted geometric shapes, abstract forms, portraits and dreams.
Although the description suggests a wealth of content, his works are simple: they consist of a limited number of elements in basic colors, just like minimalist apartments that do not have to be cold and raw. A hint of color, wooden furniture, and soft stones will warm the interior and make it cozy, despite the clear presence of white.
Mondrian, painter of several colors: mid-century classic
This Dutch painter became famous for a series of compositions resembling checkered patterns. Abstract paintings in saturated, primary colors dominated by white became an iconic motif, decorating clothes, furniture, and accessories, both for the wardrobe and the home, especially in the second half of the twentieth century.
That style is en vogue again in the name that does not its Polish equivalent: mid-century classic. Elegant, simple interiors, dominated by white and noble, vivid colors, created in the style of the 1950s and 1960s. Furniture is a more sophisticated form of vintage style. There is no place for romantic nostalgia and excesses here. Minimalism dominates, and the interior is pampered, like the set design on the Mad-Men series and Mondrian's compositions.
