Innermost Pendant lights
Launch 'marble' pendant lights that are not what they seem...
Whether found in cafes, bars, meetings rooms, or at home Innermost thrive on taking unique ideas and creating beautiful, thoughtful and innovative lighting.
Lighting is such an important aspect of any interior space, and an area that should be considered and invested in. Just like the furniture in a room, lighting should be something beautiful that you surround yourself with.
When choosing a unique pendant light, or selecting from a lighting collection have fun with scale and don’t be afraid to use oversize pendants or multiple sizes and colours.
Founders Steve Jones and Russell Cameron believe in creating beautifully crafted pieces that are constructed with longevity in mind. By investing in pendants that are well designed and aesthetically pleasing, it will provide more enjoyment over its lifetime.
Only excellent quality materials and components go into each product and so the majority of their range comes with a 3-year guarantee as standard. They are passionate about each design and every level of detail that goes into its manifestation. With their hands-on approach to manufacture, they travel across the globe sourcing the best quality materials and the most suitable producers for each product and every component. Whether they are prototyping in Hong Kong, using hand-blown glass by artisans in the Czech Republic, or doing bespoke engineering at their factory in the UK, they stay close to the manufacturing development at every level.
Innermost continue to embrace innovative materials with their new Doric range, which appears to be made from marble, but is actually produced from a special resin. Allowing for a unique form with beautiful scalloped detailing, these marbled pieces give the appearance of heavy, solid forms that are in fact lightweight and translucent.
Designer James Bartlett was inspired by the forms of ancient columns and pillars, particularly those of the ancient Greek order of architecture: Doric. The traditional forms have been subverted so that the classical scalloped details of the structure instead encircle the interior of the shade. This detail can therefore only be seen from certain angles, particularly beautiful when viewed from below, revealing a form that is not unlike the crimped edge of a seashell.
Doric is available now in 3 sizes, and multiple finishes, directly from Innermost.
For more information visit Innermost.net
Poppy Watt
