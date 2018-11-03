How to Transform Your Home With Accessories
If you want to refresh your home but aren't yet ready to embark on a complete redesign, the introduction of some new accessories can provide the ideal solution. Items such as lamps, cushions, and rugs are the perfect way to inject instant colour, texture and character into your home.
“The great thing about accessories is that they can be easily changed according to the season,” says Roselind Wilson, Owner and Creative Director of Roselind Wilson Design. “The addition of a delicate fabric or a pretty, floral print can completely transform the look and feel of a room. Reflect the changing seasons in your home and you'll see how even just a few small touches can yield big results.”
MARK THE CHANGING SEASONS
“Cushions are a really easy way to introduce seasonal colour into your home. A beautiful floral paisley pattern is perfect for a fresh seasonal update. We particularly love Zimmer + Rohde's Portland Paisley linen fabric which we used for a statement cushion in our Hamilton Terrace project. The Indian-inspired pattern features intertwining flowers and leaves in lovely jade and blue tones.
"Also, make sure you don't forget to 'bring the outside in' wherever possible. A vase of fresh flowers in a sitting room or a pot of textural succulents in a dining room can be the small change that makes a seriously big difference. “The choice of flowers is a personal preference, but adding a bright bouquet into an interior scheme is the perfect way to reflect the changing seasons. Adding fresh flowers also injects a wonderfully individual touch to a design.”
PLAY WITH TEXTURE
“Accessories offer the ideal opportunity to introduce texture into your interior scheme. Why not play around with different types of texture to create depth, interest, and character? Combining rough and smooth finishes such as leather, woven fabrics and metallics can completely transform your space and provide a much-needed contrast to a neutral scheme. In our experience, the tactile elements in a room such as a chunky woven rug or a luxurious velvet cushion are the ones which make the greatest impact.”
The introduction of a textured rug can create a brilliant foundation upon which the other elements of a room can be built. In the case of Roselind Wilson Design's Bromptons project, the pale grey, hand-knotted rug anchors the scheme and provides the perfect foundation for the surrounding layers of colour and texture.
REFLECT THE LATEST INTERIORS TRENDS
Antique brass is big news in the world of interiors at the moment, but you don't have to totally revamp your home to make a nod towards trends like this. Just by changing a few key accessories you can update your look easily and affordable.
“A great example is to introduce aged brass light fittings - a really simple update. Or why not reupholster an existing piece of furniture in a tactile velvet with antique brass details as per the beautiful dusky pink ottoman we had made for our Carlton Hill project? The great thing is that when trends move on, as they inevitably do, you can simply change your accessories to create an entirely new look.”
SHOW YOUR PERSONALITY
The great thing about accessories is that you can afford to be a bit more daring than you might be in other aspects of your interior because they're so easy to change. Roselind Wilson's advice? Be brave! “Make sure you go for bold choices and really grab the chance to express your personality. Accessories also offer the chance to experiment with colour, pattern, and texture in a more adventurous way than you might in the core elements of your scheme. Contrast is key here.”
For the entrance hall of Roselind Wilson Design's Bromptons project, the client's existing pair of ornate bronze vases were turned into two beautiful, bespoke table lamps which link with the striking details of the interior architecture and provide rich layers of colour and texture.
“When it comes to artwork, why not have a constantly evolving display? You can change the pieces you hang according to your mood or taste, and that way you will always have something new and stimulating to look at. For the kitchen of our Belsize Park scheme, we designed a ledge display made from Carrara marble which gives the client the chance to vary the artwork they have on show simply by swapping the canvases around. A clean, contemporary solution which the client absolutely loved!”
For more information visit here www.roselindwilsondesign.com
Poppy Watt
How to Transform Your Home With Accessories
If you want to refresh your home but aren't yet ready to embark on a complete redesign, the introduction of some new accessories can provide the ideal solution. Items such as lamps, cushions, and rugs are the perfect way to inject instant colour, texture and character into your home.
“The great thing about accessories is that they can be easily changed according to the season,” says Roselind Wilson, Owner and Creative Director of Roselind Wilson Design. “The addition of a delicate fabric or a pretty, floral print can completely transform the look and feel of a room. Reflect the changing seasons in your home and you'll see how even just a few small touches can yield big results.”
MARK THE CHANGING SEASONS
“Cushions are a really easy way to introduce seasonal colour into your home. A beautiful floral paisley pattern is perfect for a fresh seasonal update. We particularly love Zimmer + Rohde's Portland Paisley linen fabric which we used for a statement cushion in our Hamilton Terrace project. The Indian-inspired pattern features intertwining flowers and leaves in lovely jade and blue tones.
"Also, make sure you don't forget to 'bring the outside in' wherever possible. A vase of fresh flowers in a sitting room or a pot of textural succulents in a dining room can be the small change that makes a seriously big difference. “The choice of flowers is a personal preference, but adding a bright bouquet into an interior scheme is the perfect way to reflect the changing seasons. Adding fresh flowers also injects a wonderfully individual touch to a design.”
PLAY WITH TEXTURE
“Accessories offer the ideal opportunity to introduce texture into your interior scheme. Why not play around with different types of texture to create depth, interest, and character? Combining rough and smooth finishes such as leather, woven fabrics and metallics can completely transform your space and provide a much-needed contrast to a neutral scheme. In our experience, the tactile elements in a room such as a chunky woven rug or a luxurious velvet cushion are the ones which make the greatest impact.”
The introduction of a textured rug can create a brilliant foundation upon which the other elements of a room can be built. In the case of Roselind Wilson Design's Bromptons project, the pale grey, hand-knotted rug anchors the scheme and provides the perfect foundation for the surrounding layers of colour and texture.
REFLECT THE LATEST INTERIORS TRENDS
Antique brass is big news in the world of interiors at the moment, but you don't have to totally revamp your home to make a nod towards trends like this. Just by changing a few key accessories you can update your look easily and affordable.
“A great example is to introduce aged brass light fittings - a really simple update. Or why not reupholster an existing piece of furniture in a tactile velvet with antique brass details as per the beautiful dusky pink ottoman we had made for our Carlton Hill project? The great thing is that when trends move on, as they inevitably do, you can simply change your accessories to create an entirely new look.”
SHOW YOUR PERSONALITY
The great thing about accessories is that you can afford to be a bit more daring than you might be in other aspects of your interior because they're so easy to change. Roselind Wilson's advice? Be brave! “Make sure you go for bold choices and really grab the chance to express your personality. Accessories also offer the chance to experiment with colour, pattern, and texture in a more adventurous way than you might in the core elements of your scheme. Contrast is key here.”
For the entrance hall of Roselind Wilson Design's Bromptons project, the client's existing pair of ornate bronze vases were turned into two beautiful, bespoke table lamps which link with the striking details of the interior architecture and provide rich layers of colour and texture.
“When it comes to artwork, why not have a constantly evolving display? You can change the pieces you hang according to your mood or taste, and that way you will always have something new and stimulating to look at. For the kitchen of our Belsize Park scheme, we designed a ledge display made from Carrara marble which gives the client the chance to vary the artwork they have on show simply by swapping the canvases around. A clean, contemporary solution which the client absolutely loved!”
For more information visit here www.roselindwilsondesign.com
Poppy Watt