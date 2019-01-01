How To Organise Shoes
Refresh your shoe storage for 2019.
Between trainers, boots, sandals, heels, flats and flip-flops, keeping shoes from taking over your cupboard can be a challenge but however many pairs you have, creating a system to keep them organised isn't too hard. The Holding Company have many shoe storage solutions that can help do this.
Go through all your shoes. Sort into those you wear regularly and those for special occasions. To save room and make it easier to find the pair you want, try and sort shoes by seasons.
Tiered shoe racks and shoe cubbies can often be stacked to make use of the vertical space beneath hanging clothes. These open solutions work well for shoes that are often worn.
If you have shelf space, stacking drawers, bins or drop-front organisers are very good especially for shoes you don't wear all the time. Organisers protect your shoes from dust while giving you visibility and easy access to them without the need to shuffle boxes around. Stackable shoe bins and boxes are specially made to accommodate tall heels, ankle boots, flats - even kid's shoes. This is a real plus when you're trying to maximise the space on your shelf.
You can save space in your cupboards by storing seasonal shoes and boots under your bed in underbed shoe organisers. These containers are made to easily slide out from under your bed and can be made of fabric or plastic.
Poppy Watt
