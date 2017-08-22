Flowers and Tiles lampshade from Lush Designs
Uplift your room with a new lampshade.
A lampshade is a fixture that covers the lightbulb on a lamp. This will diffuse or redirect the light it emits by the bulb for maximum effectiveness.
Conical, cylindrical and other forms on the floor, desk or table top-mounted as well as suspended lamp models are the most common and are made in a wide range of materials and generally seen as a decorative element.
The lampshade is one of those dual-purpose features that can either make or break the décor in a room.
Lampshades come in a huge range of designs, shapes, colours, sizes and materials. So you have to be thoughtful when you choose the right one for your room. There are two possibilities when styling your room: the lampshade can either blend in, in which case it has to match the rest of the space, or stand out so it needs to contrast with the surrounding décor.
The team at Women Talking have discovered the Stunning flowers and tiles lampshades from Lush.
Hand printed and made in their South East London studio the Hot pink, red, orange and purple feature on one version, and another colour way in nearly neutral in barely-there pinkish, pistachio and soft grey are a beautiful asset for any room.
Featuring colourful blooms and geometric paving in a characteristic Lush Designs style these designs would look very exciting in a 60s or 70s inspired room.
Flowers and tiles lampshade, hot colours - £56.25
Flowers and tiles lampshade, soft colours - £56.25
Founders Marie Rodgers and Maria Livings studied painting and printmaking at Maidstone Art College and evolved their business while working in the theatre and community arts after moving to South East London.
Their love of colour and characteristically quirky prints has been applied to a range of homewares many of which are made in house at their lovely studio at Cockpit Arts in Deptford where they have twice yearly open studio events.
For more information visit www.lushlampshades.co.uk
Poppy Watt
