Fletcher Of London prides themselves in bringing together the most luxurious and beautifully designed dogs beds, cats beds, collars, leads, bowls, and pet toys for both canines and felines.
Lisa Enns, founder, and owner created a platform where she could bring together the finest in design and fashion trends for our companions. Curating items that will complement the home design and bring the vast array of bespoke pet product designers into one place. Ensuring that consumers have easy access to high-quality products from luxury dog beds and luxury cat beds that match the design of your home, to a selection of fine Italian premium leather collars and leads for walks or quality feeding stations and bowls fit for a queen or king.
As part of the vision of creating Fletcher of London, the welfare of animals is at the heart of their business giving 5% of profits quarterly to a charity. Each quarter, people who visit the Fletcher Of London website will be able to vote for their nominated charity.
The range includes brands such as Lord Lou for their luxurious dog & cat beds that really have to be seen to be believed. Wooden frames that would fit a palace and keep your companions bed off the floor. Bowl & Bone Republic for the beautiful and unique feeding stations and colourful play toys for dogs. Charlie Chau offers a wide variety of products for dogs, including premium dog bedding in velour in very fashionable and modern colours. Cheshire & Wain provide fine quality hand stitched cat collars in a vast array of colours and styles, but all finished to an exceptional standard. Cloud7 offers a wide range of stylish products from travel beds for dogs that fold into a tote bag, to sumptuous beds in muted and earthy tones. Codedimoda is renowned for producing the finest in Italian design, we've brought them onboard for bringing geometric elegance into the world of cat bedding, offering a high quality, colourful and stylish nest for our feline friends. Dogs & Horses for their stunning leather rolled leads and collars, available in contemporary colours and also a very vivid and modern selection of colours. House Of Paws for their stylish dog & cat feeding and accessories. Tweedmill for their very traditional 'country gentle-person' tweed collar and lead sets for dogs to bring a traditional elegant class to your companion.
Luxury and elegant design to complement our homes as well as bring a smile to our beautiful beasts.
The product range for Fletcher Of London will continue to grow as they discover new and exciting designers and the latest in luxury pet products.
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
