Edgy Furniture & One-of-a-Kind Pieces
Always looking for inspiration for home design I was excited to come across the company 4Everly Adorned. Owner Jennifer not only creates, through the use of art and colour interesting unique pieces of furniture to inspire children and adults, through her work she also promotes originality and self-expression allowing you to add an exciting flair to a room.
The majority of their items are vintage pieces that have been selected from various flea markets and other sources over time. Once found, each item is deep cleaned and then if necessary, minor repairs are made. After the piece has been prepped, it is then primed, painted, and ready to go!
Here are a few bespoke pieces that caught my eye:
Alexandra - Ethan Allen nightstand. A truly one-of-a-kind piece. Hand-painted with acrylics and details are drawn in with marker.
Bret - dino inspired rocking chair. This is an adult rocking chair with both hand drawn and hand painted detail. This piece contains original mixed media artwork and is sure to stand out in a room!
Harlow – this is a vintage wooden nightstand featuring one spacious drawer. Hand-painted with original artwork along one side, which extends onto the front leg. The other side was kept solid white, to really emphasize the beauty of the other half. Includes the lyrics "I hope you find a way to be yourself one day", from the song Honest by The Neighborhood. This is an empowering piece and really draws your eye. Would make a lovely addition to any home.
Ophelia - vintage Lexington nightstand with a solid wood trimmed in front with beautiful circle detail. OPHELIA was hand-painted and inspired by the book The Secret Garden. A verse from this beloved classic is featured on her side. She has been hand painted with beautiful flowers along her side and on each side of her drawers.
4Everly Adorned values the importance of not only inspiring those around us but educating them too on the importance of giving back, which is why 4Everly Adorned donates some of their profits towards worthy causes.
In 2016 Jennifer got the opportunity to go on a safari in South Africa's Madikwe Game Reserve. While on safari, she fell in love with the rhino.
While learning more about these amazing animals, Jennifer saw first hand the effects of the poaching problem that face them every day, and how it's only getting worse. According to StopRhinoPoaching.com, over 5,000 rhinos have been poached in South Africa in the last 8 years, which is home to 74% of Africa's remaining rhino population. The amount of cruelty that's involved in this crisis is heartbreaking
Upon learning all of this, Jennifer immediately wanted to do all she could to help. This is why her company, 4Everly Adorned, has decided to team up with Project Rhino KZN, to raise awareness in the fight against rhino poaching.
One of Project Rhino KZN's newest projects is implementing a centralized dog unit that will be able to operate on private, state, and community-owned reserves. In the midst of Project Rhino gathering the funds necessary to get this k9 unit going, they currently support and work with Hluhluwe-Imfolozi k9 unit. After major budget cuts, this k9 unit is desperately in need of financial help.
Therefore for every furniture item or custom piece of $500+ sold, 4Everly Adorned will donate the funds necessary to cover the costs of one of these dogs for 1 month. This will cover food, vet and medical, equipment, and insurance.
Visit here for more information about 4everlyadorned.com
Poppy Watt
