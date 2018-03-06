Easter is hopping to Pixers!
Get inspired by Pixers colourful Easter motifs!
Easter is an exceptional time not only because of the festive atmosphere but also the first flowers and rays of the sun timidly remind us that nature is coming back to life and taking on colours, just like our houses adorned with Easter decorations and our blooming gardens.
Wanting to create truly Easter decorations, Pixers were inspired by traditional customs - now colourful Easter eggs and Easter bunnies are available for your walls as well as a mix of spring plants in pastels, typically spring green and snow white prevail among the colours.
Tulips and yellow marigolds with stems of fresh herbs are the essence of spring, which can last forever if we so desire.
In addition to wall murals and wallpapers, which we can install permanently, Pixers also offers decorations, which can please the eye only during Easter. Stickers for the walls or furniture allow you to create amazing decorations that can easily be removed and stored to decorate your home next Easter.
Each pattern available at Pixers can be printed on various media, so that everyone can create a dream interior for different occasions!
