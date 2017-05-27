Colour Smash
Alter the mood and style of your home décor with cushions.
All houses have cushions in some shape or form, but hardly any of us use our cushions to maximum effect.
For an instant transformation use the colour, texture, shape, size and quantity of cushions to add some interest to a room.
Your living room with a plain sofa, carpet and neutral wall colour can be changed dramatically by an arrangement of several bright coloured embroidered or patterned cushions, made of cotton, satin, linen or polyester. The mood will be entirely different. Likewise a lone chair in a hallway can be transformed with a cushion with an interesting or eye-catching design.
On my search for the ultimate cushion I came across Rume an independent family owned furniture and Interiors Company in East Sussex. Rume have gathered together an unrestrained collection of lighting and accessories including of course cushions, the idea being never to select items that simply blend or fade into the background but to source objects that not only hold their own but also work together.
Designed by Timorous Beasties, I have found the mother of all cushions.
This exclusive collection of 100% cotton velvet cushions are presented with a digitally printed graffiti splatters, drips and blotches design. Alistair Mcauley and Paul Simmons who met studying textile design at Glasgow school of art established timorous Beasties in Glasgow in 1990. Timorous Beasties’ work embodies a unique diversity of pattern.
For more information visit here www.rume.co.uk
Poppy Watt
Colour Smash
Alter the mood and style of your home décor with cushions.
All houses have cushions in some shape or form, but hardly any of us use our cushions to maximum effect.
For an instant transformation use the colour, texture, shape, size and quantity of cushions to add some interest to a room.
Your living room with a plain sofa, carpet and neutral wall colour can be changed dramatically by an arrangement of several bright coloured embroidered or patterned cushions, made of cotton, satin, linen or polyester. The mood will be entirely different. Likewise a lone chair in a hallway can be transformed with a cushion with an interesting or eye-catching design.
On my search for the ultimate cushion I came across Rume an independent family owned furniture and Interiors Company in East Sussex. Rume have gathered together an unrestrained collection of lighting and accessories including of course cushions, the idea being never to select items that simply blend or fade into the background but to source objects that not only hold their own but also work together.
Designed by Timorous Beasties, I have found the mother of all cushions.
This exclusive collection of 100% cotton velvet cushions are presented with a digitally printed graffiti splatters, drips and blotches design. Alistair Mcauley and Paul Simmons who met studying textile design at Glasgow school of art established timorous Beasties in Glasgow in 1990. Timorous Beasties’ work embodies a unique diversity of pattern.
For more information visit here www.rume.co.uk
Poppy Watt