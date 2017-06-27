Colour Blocking is Back!
With summer upon us, it is the perfect time to add some super bright colours into your home, and a big trend that has returned is colour blocking.
Colour blocking traditionally used primary colours and was created by the Dutch painter Piet Mondrian who painted the unforgettable Tableau I (1921) and Composition II in Red, Blue, and Yellow (1930). However, time has evolved Mondrian’s creation, with colour blocking now using a variety of bright colours.
Adding a range of bold colours or a singular shade into your home will instantly modernise your interiors and create a new playful look.
Here are a few ideas to get you on trend with colour blocking:
Korridor Pyramid Storage Box - it’s what’s on the inside AND outside that counts! This versatile storage crate provides a handy solution to your clutter whilst also adding a colourful feature to the room!
Each of these hand-made boxes includes an eye-catching solid birch lid, made up of pyramid peaks. The colourful hand-painted MDF crate underneath is available in four colours: apple green, smokey grey, mint green, and natural oak.
Inspired by the architecture designer Henrik Ilfeldt, each of these cheerful multi-purpose boxes adds a splash of colour and a bit of character to the room. Be it a child’s room or the living room, a home environment or a place of learning, these brilliant boxes do away with clutter and distractions.
Available in a selection of sizes these boxes look particularly effective when displayed in groups.
Tolly McRae Chunky blanket/picnic rug in Rambling Rose
A lazy Sunday afternoon, a picnic in the park or an evening by the fire,
Luxury picnic rugs and chunky throws are ideal for indoors and out. Every blanket is woven from quality wool, providing a natural resistance against moisture, so they are fabulously versatile for indoors and out.
Tolly McRae only work with expert blanket weavers who have been producing throws for generations. Not only are they fabulously well made they are produced from British sourced quality fine merino wool, alpaca, cashmere and high quality lambswool.
Darlings of Chelsea Hollie Loveseat.
The design is simple yet elegant, with interesting features that makes the chair unique, and a great addition to your living room furniture. The leg options available along with the extensive range of fabrics makes this armchair means you can create a truly bespoke piece that is the perfect fit for your home. The generous depth and sumptuous seat fill makes the loveseat wonderfully comfortable, and when combined with the footstool, it becomes a relaxing lounger that you cannot resist.
Poppy Watt
Colour Blocking is Back!
With summer upon us, it is the perfect time to add some super bright colours into your home, and a big trend that has returned is colour blocking.
Colour blocking traditionally used primary colours and was created by the Dutch painter Piet Mondrian who painted the unforgettable Tableau I (1921) and Composition II in Red, Blue, and Yellow (1930). However, time has evolved Mondrian’s creation, with colour blocking now using a variety of bright colours.
Adding a range of bold colours or a singular shade into your home will instantly modernise your interiors and create a new playful look.
Here are a few ideas to get you on trend with colour blocking:
Korridor Pyramid Storage Box - it’s what’s on the inside AND outside that counts! This versatile storage crate provides a handy solution to your clutter whilst also adding a colourful feature to the room!
Each of these hand-made boxes includes an eye-catching solid birch lid, made up of pyramid peaks. The colourful hand-painted MDF crate underneath is available in four colours: apple green, smokey grey, mint green, and natural oak.
Inspired by the architecture designer Henrik Ilfeldt, each of these cheerful multi-purpose boxes adds a splash of colour and a bit of character to the room. Be it a child’s room or the living room, a home environment or a place of learning, these brilliant boxes do away with clutter and distractions.
Available in a selection of sizes these boxes look particularly effective when displayed in groups.
Tolly McRae Chunky blanket/picnic rug in Rambling Rose
A lazy Sunday afternoon, a picnic in the park or an evening by the fire,
Luxury picnic rugs and chunky throws are ideal for indoors and out. Every blanket is woven from quality wool, providing a natural resistance against moisture, so they are fabulously versatile for indoors and out.
Tolly McRae only work with expert blanket weavers who have been producing throws for generations. Not only are they fabulously well made they are produced from British sourced quality fine merino wool, alpaca, cashmere and high quality lambswool.
Darlings of Chelsea Hollie Loveseat.
The design is simple yet elegant, with interesting features that makes the chair unique, and a great addition to your living room furniture. The leg options available along with the extensive range of fabrics makes this armchair means you can create a truly bespoke piece that is the perfect fit for your home. The generous depth and sumptuous seat fill makes the loveseat wonderfully comfortable, and when combined with the footstool, it becomes a relaxing lounger that you cannot resist.
Poppy Watt