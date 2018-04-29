Blinds 2 Go Designer Collaboration: Emma Bridgewater
It’s a quick fix to enhance your windows with shades, blinds or shutters and one of the easiest and most effective ways to instantly change the appearance of a room in your home. You suddenly have privacy, light control and a better-looking room.
Blinds 2 Go have collaborated with Emma Bridgewater’s quintessentially British designs and produced a collection of roman and roller blinds of pure beauty and distinction. All made to measure for your home.
Emma Bridgewater is a renowned household name thanks to their hand-painted designs, from the famous Polka Dot to the quirky kitchen inspired patterns. And their devotion to making every day a ‘little bit nicer’ is exactly what this collaboration is built on.
Here are a few that caught my eye:
Hens Multi Roman Blind
These hens are perfectly safe from Mr Fox as they strut around this Emma Bridgewater Hens roman blind.
A very colourful farmyard ensemble (with all manner of brown, black, white, red and green variations) and very striking on any kitchen window, in the utility room – or any room where you rule the roost.
Polka Dot Pink Roman Blind
Nothing says fun like a good old polka dot pattern. And what colourway could be more apt than this beautiful medley of pink spots upon the creamiest of backdrops?
This signature Emma Bridgewater pattern is immensely popular. Perfect for adding a touch of playfulness to a child’s bedroom it’s an utterly timeless design.
Choices Purple Veg Multi Roller Blind
Artichokes, peas, aubergines, and carrots make for quite the feast on this Choices Purple Veg Multi roller blind.
Born from the Bridgewater family’s love of nature and passion for all things homegrown, this design brings a homely touch to any room.
Prices start from £27.25 for a made to measure roman blind measuring W60cm x D60cm.
For free fabric samples and further information visit here.
Poppy Watt
