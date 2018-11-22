Bedroom Décor Trends for 2019

Bedroom Décor Trends: 5 things to do now to get ahead of the game for 2019
Your bedroom is a sacred space, a sleep haven and a place to switch off from your busy day to day schedule to get some well-deserved rest and recovery. It is important to consider your bedroom décor and to give it as much attention, if not more, than other areas of your house.
You don’t have to wait until the January blues set in to update your bedroom. Get ahead of the game and explore the new season trends that will help you to transform your bedroom décor for 2019, in 5 simple steps from bedroom experts Room to Sleep:
Keeping it simple with a minimalist design
Where better to start the new year than with de-cluttering your bedroom? The minimalist design is in and getting rid of items that you no longer want, or need will create a sense of space that we’re not all lucky enough to have! If you don’t want to get rid of things, invest in some multi-functional furniture, like a dressing table, with storage space underneath.
Achieving a luxury feel through texture
As we see a trend of people aspiring for more at work and in their personal life, this can also be said for home decor. The desire to create a sense of luxury in our personal sanctuary space is set to be more apparent than ever in 2019. A great way to achieve this is through texture. You can add texture to the walls with artwork, on the floor with a rug or through use of furniture, perhaps a rustic wooden wardrobe or a velvet upholstered bed. Alternatively, a quick approach to texture is to drape a luxurious faux-fur or material throw across a bed to add that extra dimension.
Spice up your life with colour of the year, ‘Spiced Honey’
Reflecting the positive mood of the moment, Dulux has announced Spiced Honey as their colour of the year for 2019. The warm amber tone is very versatile and, if paired with the right colour palette, can elude to a cosy and calming feel, perfect for encouraging a restful night’s sleep; it’s sure to be a key feature of bedroom spaces in the new year. Consider introducing Spiced Honey as an accent wall or simply paint the lower half of your wall, introduce a feature chair or perhaps decorate your bed with a couple of Spiced Honey cushions – keep it simple!
Multi-functional furnishings
As people gravitate towards urban areas and space becomes more of a commodity, we're seeing designers introduce more and more multi-functional ranges; these will continue to be a key trend across furniture. Sure to make an impact, functional furnishings don’t have to be short on style and are brilliant for making the most of the space available.
Handcrafted and sustainable quality pieces
Introducing quality, handmade and sustainable pieces, made from materials such as wood or clay will be big for 2019. Appreciation for sustainability is on the rise and introducing handcrafted items to your bedroom space will help create a healthy space to promote the feeling of being in touch with nature and the earth.
Poppy Watt
