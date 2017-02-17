Yana Collagen Shots

Yana Daily collagen shots
Image Skincare promotes beauty from within.
Our whole body is held together with a substance called collagen. It is the most abundant protein in the human body and found in the bones, muscles, skin and tendons, where it forms a scaffold to provide strength and structure.
There are a number of factors that can deplete the levels of collagen found within the body. Avoiding the following could keep the skin healthy for longer: High sugar consumption, smoking and sunlight. However, collagen levels deplete naturally over time and there is no way to prevent this intrinsic aging.
It has been said that after the age of 25, we begin losing collagen at a rate of 1% per year and as collagen decreases it leads to fine lines, wrinkles and loss of radiance. Naturally skin care, a healthy diet and lifestyle can slow down this process, but we are ever hopeful help is just around the corner.
I have recently been introduced to a new product on the market called YANA daily collagen shots, and hoping this is my path to radiant skin! YANA is the revolutionary beauty liquid designed as an easy to drink daily shot that helps to rebuild and strengthen the skin by boosting the body’s natural collagen production.
Offering a new approach to skin health, YANA utilises patented bioactive collagen peptides that have been shown to:
- Increase skin firmness
- Reduce wrinkle depth
- Restore hydration
What makes YANA different?
Highly concentrated - Beauty liquid allows maximum effectiveness in small daily dose.
The technology behind it’s unique formulation…
Lumiplex technology delivers 5 powerful restorative compounds: Hydrolysed collagen peptides, phytoceramides, biotin, ultra-nutraceutical antioxidant blend and pyridoxine HCL.
Tried and tested - Yana studies have show improvements after just 30 days.
Tastes delicious - Enjoy by itself, with water or added to smoothies.
Revolutionary beauty liquid - Works in conjunction with topical skincare for a 360-degree approach to skin health.
Sugar free, gluten free, dairy free, soy free
Non - GMO
The science of youth
YANA contains Lumiplex technology, a highly concentrated proprietary blend of collagen peptides, ceramides, antioxidants and vitamins, which helps to restore the essential elements, your skin needs to regain and maintain its youthful appearance. The path to radiant skin has never been easier…
Up to 63% reduction in fine lines and wrinkles in 30 days
Up to 42% reduction in pore size in 30 days
Up to 37% improvement in skin texture in 30 days
Increase in skin moisture by up to 40% in just 3 weeks
Founder Janna Ronert of the company, Image skincare is recognised as one of the top 200 CEOs in the country, an international speaker on health and beauty, an advocate for public service, an inspiration to professional women everywhere as well as being a mother. Janna travels the globe to promote her message of healthy skin and wellness all over the world.
Image Skincare consider themselves to be the most innovative skincare brand in the industry. From using the highest percentages of active ingredients allowable by the FDA (The Food and Drug Administration) to seeking out the latest advancements in skincare technology.
Having just started my 30-day trial, the jury is out on this one – however watch this space!
For more information visit www.imageskincare.com
Poppy Watt.
Yana Daily collagen shots
Image Skincare promotes beauty from within.
Our whole body is held together with a substance called collagen. It is the most abundant protein in the human body and found in the bones, muscles, skin and tendons, where it forms a scaffold to provide strength and structure.
There are a number of factors that can deplete the levels of collagen found within the body. Avoiding the following could keep the skin healthy for longer: High sugar consumption, smoking and sunlight. However, collagen levels deplete naturally over time and there is no way to prevent this intrinsic aging.
It has been said that after the age of 25, we begin losing collagen at a rate of 1% per year and as collagen decreases it leads to fine lines, wrinkles and loss of radiance. Naturally skin care, a healthy diet and lifestyle can slow down this process, but we are ever hopeful help is just around the corner.
I have recently been introduced to a new product on the market called YANA daily collagen shots, and hoping this is my path to radiant skin! YANA is the revolutionary beauty liquid designed as an easy to drink daily shot that helps to rebuild and strengthen the skin by boosting the body’s natural collagen production.
Offering a new approach to skin health, YANA utilises patented bioactive collagen peptides that have been shown to:
- Increase skin firmness
- Reduce wrinkle depth
- Restore hydration
What makes YANA different?
Highly concentrated - Beauty liquid allows maximum effectiveness in small daily dose.
The technology behind it’s unique formulation…
Lumiplex technology delivers 5 powerful restorative compounds: Hydrolysed collagen peptides, phytoceramides, biotin, ultra-nutraceutical antioxidant blend and pyridoxine HCL.
Tried and tested - Yana studies have show improvements after just 30 days.
Tastes delicious - Enjoy by itself, with water or added to smoothies.
Revolutionary beauty liquid - Works in conjunction with topical skincare for a 360-degree approach to skin health.
Sugar free, gluten free, dairy free, soy free
Non - GMO
The science of youth
YANA contains Lumiplex technology, a highly concentrated proprietary blend of collagen peptides, ceramides, antioxidants and vitamins, which helps to restore the essential elements, your skin needs to regain and maintain its youthful appearance. The path to radiant skin has never been easier…
Up to 63% reduction in fine lines and wrinkles in 30 days
Up to 42% reduction in pore size in 30 days
Up to 37% improvement in skin texture in 30 days
Increase in skin moisture by up to 40% in just 3 weeks
Founder Janna Ronert of the company, Image skincare is recognised as one of the top 200 CEOs in the country, an international speaker on health and beauty, an advocate for public service, an inspiration to professional women everywhere as well as being a mother. Janna travels the globe to promote her message of healthy skin and wellness all over the world.
Image Skincare consider themselves to be the most innovative skincare brand in the industry. From using the highest percentages of active ingredients allowable by the FDA (The Food and Drug Administration) to seeking out the latest advancements in skincare technology.
Having just started my 30-day trial, the jury is out on this one – however watch this space!
For more information visit www.imageskincare.com
Poppy Watt.