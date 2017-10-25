What to Expect from the Facelift Recovery Process

After any sort of facial rejuvenation surgery, knowing what to do, and how and when to do it is essential for ensuring that you enjoy a safe and speedy recovery. Depending on the type of procedure that you are going to have, your surgeon will explain to you the specific steps that you need to take to aid your recovery and help manage your expectations. In the meantime, it’s always best to prepare for recovering from a facelift as soon as possible; ideally even before you have the procedure done.
We’ve listed some of the main things to expect during the recovery process.
Stage One: Resting:
In order to ensure that you heal as quickly and as effectively as possible, it’s important to get as much rest as you can during the first stage of recovery; usually the first seven days after your procedure. It’s important to make sure that you take it easy during these first seven days; this is because you’ll be given pain medication that could make you feel drowsy or even nauseous, and you’re likely to have bruising that will peak at around the third or fourth day after your operation. Before the procedure, it’s ideal to prepare for this stage by booking the time off work and clearing your schedule for the week, allowing yourself to chill out and have some ‘me time’.
Stage Two: Making Progress and Slowly Getting Back to Normal:
After the first week of recovery, it’s likely that you’ll be seeing a lot of progress in your face and the bruising should be beginning to subside. During your second week post-op, experts recommend that you start easing yourself back into normal life – whilst it’s still important to take it easy and avoid any strenuous activity, it’s a good idea to get your energy levels up with some light activity such as walking. During this period, you may also be required to go back to the clinic to have any stiches or staples removed. A reputable clinic, such as The Face Surgeons London, will always ensure that you are given the exact timetable of when you’ll need to return for any additional parts of your procedure or have a post-op check-up.
Stage Three: Easing Back into Your Routine:
During the third week post-op, you should have had any staples or stiches removed and you’ll see that the skin around them is beginning to improve. Although it’s normal to still have some mild swelling during this period, you’ll notice a drastic improvement from the first week, and during this time is when many patients feel that they’re ready to start going back to work and are easing themselves back into their everyday routine. You’ll probably also feel well enough to restart physical exercise such as working out in the gym, but it’s still important to ensure that you don’t do anything overly strenuous, or anything that may pose a risk of injury.
For many people, having a facelift is the perfect solution to looking younger and healthier. However, it’s crucial to be prepared for the recovery process.
Katie Johnson
