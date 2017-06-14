Plastic Surgery Procedures

The differences between male and female plastic surgery
While it is easy to assume that women make up the majority of patients when it comes to cosmetic surgery, this is increasingly becoming far from the true state of things. More and more men are beginning to pursue cosmetic surgery procedures with the aim of giving their faces and body more definition and pursing a more refreshed and youthful look. A competitive (and increasingly global) job market means that men want to preserve their appearance in order to impress employers and push for more command when it comes to business performance.
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has announced that the most popular cosmetic procedures among men tend to be liposuction, rhinoplasty, breast reduction, facelifts and blepharoplasty. And, while each of the aforementioned procedures do of course apply to women patients too, the main difference lies in the fact that surgeons apply varying techniques to both sexes. This is mainly due to the fact that they have varying body structures.
Rhinoplasty
Rhinoplasty, commonly referred to as a nose job, has always remained as being one of the most popular procedures for men. From correcting breathing problems to changing the shape of the nose, this procedure tends to always be highly sought after by men.
Blepharoplasty
Following on from this, the next most popular procedure is blepharoplasty which works to reduce excess skin and tissue from above the eyes to reduce the appearance of hooded eyelids. With the male version of this surgery, the surgery is conducted in a way that achieves a more masculine looking appearance.
Liposuction
Liposuction is very much popular with both men and women. The process involves surgically suctioning off excess fat through small tunes that are inserted into tiny incisions in the body. The main difference between men and women when it comes to undergoing a liposuction procedure is that the areas surgeons treat tend to vary as both sexes see some areas more problematic than others. Women tend to undergo liposuction in areas such as the buttocks, thighs and abdomen, whereas men target the neck and love handles. New technological developments when it comes to liposuction are also changing the way that this surgery is being perceived. For example, Vaser lipo in London is making body sculpting less taboo and offers more subtle results too!
Breast augmentation
Women who choose to undergo breast reduction surgery tend to do so to reduce the size of abnormally large breasts that contribute to health problems or breast enlargement as a result of being self-conscious about smaller breasts. With men, breast reduction is far more commonplace in a bid to remove sagging skin caused by weight loss and to combat the effects of gynecomastia. Male breast reduction is performed by removing excess fat and tissue for a more masculine silhouette.
Facelifts
Facelifts closely follow breast reduction when it comes to being the most popular procedures undertaken by men. A full male facelift involves targeting the neck, nose and forehead- not too dissimilar from a female facelift which can also target the neck. The forehead lift is popular with men as it creates a youthful look on the upper face by eliminating wrinkles and furrows.
Poppy Watt
