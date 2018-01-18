Six Actions That Can Lead to a Case for Medical Negligence

Medical negligence is also referred to as clinical negligence. Legally, both phrases mean that a patient is bringing a legal case against the doctor or hospital for failing to provide necessary and/or adequate care. To effectively prove the case, the patient needs to be able to prove that the inadequate treatment caused them injury or some other sort of damage. This needs to be a damage that you, the client, would not otherwise have gotten.
Many solicitors offer assistance in the form of no win no fee medical negligence claims, which means that, if you do not win your case, you do not have to pay the fees. This helps by giving everyone access to support when struggling with medical negligence. There are a variety of actions by medical professionals that can lead to a strong case for medical negligence. These can range from a doctor failing to diagnose properly, forgetting to warn about potential risks, or giving an incorrect prescription.
Failed to Diagnose
Many of the different treatments that can lead to a medical negligence case can also be something else. If a doctor did not diagnose a particular condition that you suffered from, the only way to win your case is to be able to prove that this failure lead to long-term health issues for you. You would also need to be able to prove this if your case is built on your doctor giving you a diagnosis that is flatly wrong, and gave you new symptoms you would not otherwise have had.
Incorrect Prescription
If you received the incorrect drug during a visit to your doctor, and this mistake lead to additional health problems, this is another issue that might lead you to a case for medical negligence. Using the wrong medication can result in many side effects, from organ failure to death. Sometimes, this is a result of accidental misdiagnosis, but there have also been cases of misreading prescriptions. In both cases, looking into a no win no fee medical negligence claim might be to your advantage.
Made a Mistake
While doctors are only human, a mistake during an operation or another type of procedure can be very serious. In that case, if you got an additional injury from a mistake that was made by a doctor during a previous visit, you may have a case for medical negligence. If you can prove that your healthcare professional did not take care of you and hurt you during an operation or procedure, that is the first step. You will further need to prove that you were not only harmed, but that other health issues came out of that hurt.
Lack of Information
This refers to the case when a healthcare professional neglects to get informed consent from you, the patient. Informed consent means that you have agreed to the procedure, and have had everything explained to you clearly. It also means that you understand the potential risks and consequences of each action that might occur. The law states that, before anyone is treated, they must give informed consent. If that right is not honored, and an injury occurs as a result, there is a strong case for medical negligence.
No Warning About Risks
One of the rules that physicians follow is the Hippocratic Oath, “First, do no harm.” Failing to give you the proper warnings about the risks that you may be facing during a treatment is not following that rule. If you are unaware of any potential risks, you are unable to request a different treatment or to adjust your own behavior in some way. Being unaware of risks can cause you to have additional injuries that you might not otherwise have gotten. Like in the other instances, by showing that these injuries are new and as a result of this negligence, you may be able to receive financial compensation.
Death of a Loved One
While most of these cases are issues that directly impact you, the patient, there are some cases where you can have a no win no fee medical negligence claim for other people. If you have a loved one who died as a result of their treatment, you can act for them. To successfully do this, you will need to be able to prove that your loved one died because of their injuries. If you are the next of kin, you might be able to make a case. This is only true if they might have survived their original injury, or if the negligent treatment left them unable to defend themselves.
If you have an injury as a result of medical negligence, look into no win no fee medical negligence claims which can be done by reading through the guidance provided by The Medical Negligence Experts. If a healthcare provider has made a mistake, you should get to the bottom of it and an experienced no win no fee solicitor can help you.
There are many ways that a person can experience medical negligence. Health is important, and if you were cared for in a negligent way that lead you to having additional injuries, you may be entitled to some legal and financial support.
Katie Johnson
