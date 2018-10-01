Perricone MD
On a recent trip away, the ‘on flight’ magazine introduced me to the Perricone MD no Makeup Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 30, as always I was intrigued by its specifications and couldn't wait to give it the once over for myself.
Ideal for all skin types: normal, oily, dry and combination. Presented in a lovely 30ml glass bottle with an easy pump action application I was delighted with the results.
This sheer, natural-looking foundation fuses effortlessly with the skin to create a luminous, dewy glow.
Powered by ALPHA LIPOIC ACID, No Makeup Foundation visibly helps to minimise the look of, pores an uneven skin tone and even out the skins texture, imperfections and flaws. Containing VITAMIN C ESTER, this helps to reduce discoloration and brightens the skin’s appearance helping to lift dullness and the MINERAL-BASED BROAD SPECTRUM SPF 30 defends against aging UVA rays and burning UVB rays.
Available in 5 shades, this is an ideal product for those of us looking to create a natural no-makeup look that enhances and smooths your skin tone.
How to use.
Pump 2-3 drops onto fingertips, dot on forehead, cheeks, and chin, then press and blend into skin. Reapply as needed to build desired coverage.
Who is Dr. Perricone?
Not aware of this range I was keen to know more.
Dr. Nicholas Perricone is a board-certified Dermatologist, world renowned healthy ageing expert, award-winning inventor, educator, and philanthropist.
He was the creator and host of a series of Public Television Special and the author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Wrinkle Cure, The Perricone Prescription, The Perricone Promise and Forever Young.
He established Perricone MD in 1977 and introduced to the world a groundbreaking approach to impede and even help repair damage to skin utilising nutrient antioxidants in cosmeceutical formulations.
I found this was a great product and certainly worth trying. RRP - £45
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
Perricone MD
On a recent trip away, the ‘on flight’ magazine introduced me to the Perricone MD no Makeup Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 30, as always I was intrigued by its specifications and couldn't wait to give it the once over for myself.
Ideal for all skin types: normal, oily, dry and combination. Presented in a lovely 30ml glass bottle with an easy pump action application I was delighted with the results.
This sheer, natural-looking foundation fuses effortlessly with the skin to create a luminous, dewy glow.
Powered by ALPHA LIPOIC ACID, No Makeup Foundation visibly helps to minimise the look of, pores an uneven skin tone and even out the skins texture, imperfections and flaws. Containing VITAMIN C ESTER, this helps to reduce discoloration and brightens the skin’s appearance helping to lift dullness and the MINERAL-BASED BROAD SPECTRUM SPF 30 defends against aging UVA rays and burning UVB rays.
Available in 5 shades, this is an ideal product for those of us looking to create a natural no-makeup look that enhances and smooths your skin tone.
How to use.
Pump 2-3 drops onto fingertips, dot on forehead, cheeks, and chin, then press and blend into skin. Reapply as needed to build desired coverage.
Who is Dr. Perricone?
Not aware of this range I was keen to know more.
Dr. Nicholas Perricone is a board-certified Dermatologist, world renowned healthy ageing expert, award-winning inventor, educator, and philanthropist.
He was the creator and host of a series of Public Television Special and the author of several New York Times bestsellers including The Wrinkle Cure, The Perricone Prescription, The Perricone Promise and Forever Young.
He established Perricone MD in 1977 and introduced to the world a groundbreaking approach to impede and even help repair damage to skin utilising nutrient antioxidants in cosmeceutical formulations.
I found this was a great product and certainly worth trying. RRP - £45
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt