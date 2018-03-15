Natural Ways to Freshen Your Breath
Do you have halitosis or bad breath? Are you worried about how your breath smells after eating a particularly smelly food like onion or garlic? We have four ways to naturally freshen your breath and improve your bodily odours, like taking a chlorophyll supplement, learning new brushing methods, and even eating an apple which can eliminate bad breath immediately.
Chlorophyll
Chlorophyll is something you probably learned about in biology class. It is a chemical that gives plants their vivid green colour. Well, when taking this chemical with copper, turns it into chlorophyllin, which when swallowed, begins eliminating bacteria causing body odour. It eliminates bacteria within your body and expels it through your digestive system. Chlorophyllin is water-soluble so it is easily absorbed and can target many sources of bad odour, like your breath, sweat, or gas. If your stomach is upset, that also causes bad breath; your digestive tract is filled with toxins and perhaps harmful bacteria growth. Look for chlorophyll supplements that have copper to create chlorophyllin, peppermint oil to freshen your breath, and probiotics like L-acidophilus to create healthy bacteria colonies in your gut while expelling any harmful kinds. Websites like Research and You compare supplement ingredients and prices and provide recommendations of which is the best supplement on the market. To visit Research and You, click here and find the best chlorophyll supplement to control body odour.
Replace Your Toothbrush
Oral hygiene is the most important to treat bad breath. If you’re not brushing or flossing at least twice a day, the bacteria in your mouth builds up and creates cavities and makes your breath smell. To improve your hygiene, remember to replace your toothbrush every three months. Clear out the bacteria caked in your mouth that is making your breath rank, and remember to switch your brush on time.
Don’t Forget Your Tongue
Not only should you regularly brush your teeth and floss, but don’t forget to brush your tongue, as well. You can use a tongue scraper for best results, but brushing it can help as well. Your tongue is chock-full of bacteria and is often the main source of bad breath. Start from the back of your tongue and gently scrape along it with a tongue scraper. Don’t be alarmed if your spit will be dark colors like orange; it is all the buildup from the bacteria and dead cells remaining on your tongue.
Eat An Apple
Although this will not keep your bad breath away for a long period of time, a quick fix is to eat an apple. Apples contain pectin, which eliminates bad odours and even cleans off some bacteria from your teeth. Eating a watery fruit also produces more saliva, which helps gets rid of bad odour. Sometimes, even drinking a cup of water can eliminate bad breath, as bacteria begins to smell and cannot be washed away if you have poor saliva production.
Natural Ways Are Pretty Obvious
We know we just advised you to brush your teeth and drink water, but sometimes the most obvious ways of a cure are the most natural. Maybe you learned a new thing about chlorophyllin; not just helpful for plant health but for your body’s health as well. Remember to compare supplements and check their ingredients to ensure you’re buying the best supplement available. Not only is it important to brush and floss your teeth, but remember to switch your toothbrush every three months to make sure you’re not building more bacteria on your brush. Don’t neglect your tongue, either, as it holds a large number of bacteria as well. And if you’re in need of a fast solution, eating a watery fruit like an apple can clean your teeth and produce enough saliva to flush out any lingering bacteria in your mouth.
Poppy Watt
