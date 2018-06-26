My Perfect Eyes
How to temporarily help erase the appearance of puffiness, bags and wrinkles, lines and dark circles.
Unbelievable but true…
Having seen the advert for this product on TV and being as skeptical as I am regarding beauty and skincare, I was convinced this miracle product must be a gimmick.
My Perfect Eyes is an advanced formula that compresses puffiness and hides lines; wrinkles and dark circles right before your eyes and apparently last for up to 10 hours.
Naturally, I was keen to try. Here are the instructions for use and my outcome:
Cleanse the skin around the eye area with a water soaked cotton pad; ensuring the eye area is free from make-up, moisturizers, cleansers, eye creams or oily residue. Pat dry.
Shake the bottle. If it appears a little gritty when you remove the wand from the bottle, replace the lid and give it another shake. If the product is gritty when applied, it may affect the final result.
Swipe the wand on the back of your hand. A pea size amount should be sufficient for both eyes. Less is more when using My Perfect Eyes.
Starting at the inside corner of the eye, sweep out in one smooth but firm motion. Don’t dab it on like you would an eye cream. Sweep this on from the inner corner to the outer corner and cover the whole under eye area, right up to your lash line and feather it down on to your cheekbone if you feel necessary.
Avoid facial movements and stare straight ahead for 2-3 minutes or until completely dry. It will set as it dries so be sure to keep as still as you can during the drying process. You can gently fan it to speed up this process.
As it begins to dry, you will feel a tightening sensation. This sensation lasts for approximately 20 minutes and will disappear as it becomes flexible and moves with your skin.
This is an unusual sensation for those who have not tried this type of product before. The skin feels like it is being pulled upwards and outwards. However, the sensation does pass.
You will notice an instant visual difference your wrinkles will minimalise, it reduces bagginess of the skin along with the dark shadows, and the whole area certainly looks much brighter and tighter.
Once My Perfect eyes has dried you are able to continue with your regular routine.
Apply a moisturizer to the rest of the face and neck area and around the very edge of where My Perfect Eyes has been applied. Do not apply moisturizer over the top of the product, as this will affect the final results.
You should not apply a wet/oil based foundation or under eye concealer on top of My Perfect Eyes as they can dissolve the product and diminish the effects. A mineral-based foundation; cream to powder, compressed powder/bronzer or a mousse is best.
Wait to apply make-up over the top of My Perfect Eyes for about 20 minutes, giving the product time to completely set.
I am super impressed with the final result. My family instantly noticed a difference without knowing I had tried my new secret age-defying product.
Throughout the rest of the day I had no irritation, I felt an inward glow of confidence.
How does it work?
Containing sodium silicate, magnesium aluminum silicate, polypropylene glycol, methylparaben, propylparabem and iron oxide according to the manufacturers it forms an 'invisible' web under the eye which tightens and camouflages wrinkles, dark shadows, and puffiness.
It's not a cure-all that's going to banish ageing signs for good. The makers don't make claims that applying it every day will get rid of wrinkles although they say some users have reported improvements in the under eye area with continual use and it is recommended that the lotion should be used only once per day.
With my positive results, I could not resist going one step further and trying My Perfect Facial. The mask is designed to stimulate and exercise the facial muscles that tones, firms and tightens skin for a more youthful you.
The box contains 5 treatments, which you mix your self with the bowl and brush included.
Known as an “An instant facelift” this complete anti-ageing system is to be used on the skin on the face, neck, and décolletage.
When I applied the mask I was not prepared for the intense tightening of the skin, visually this does not look appealing. However, as with My Perfect Eyes, you will be impressed with the end result.
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
