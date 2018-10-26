The Importance of Investing in Your Health

When it comes to investing your time and resources, health and wellbeing sometimes get pushed down the list and neglected a little. However, investing in yourself can be one of the best things you do in the long run. With so much going on in our daily lives, taking the time to look after yourself and your health for the long term will pay off in the future.
Healthy eating
The best place to start is often with your diet and making sure you’re getting all the nutrients you need from simple, delicious foods. You don’t have to go to hard with the health foods and eating healthy doesn’t have to break the bank. Taking things back to basics is a good place to get going, you just must be more mindful of what you’re eating. If you’re a fan of convenient takeaways, why not try making them at home. There are plenty of free online resources for finding inspiration; set some time aside to find a couple of new recipes to try for the week ahead. You never know, you might find a favourite!
Get physical
There are plenty of studies showing how important exercise is; make sure you get your body moving on the daily. The weekly recommended target is 150 minutes of aerobic activity such as walking or cycling and then 2 days focusing on strength, so something that will work all the muscle groups such as legs and arms etc. If you’re new to exercising, then take the time to find something you enjoy doing. You could make it fun and go to classes, which also be a great place to make some new friends, or you could set yourself a challenge such as running a 10k race, so you have something to work towards. Whatever you decide to do, making sure you enjoy it is key as this will be the best motivation.
Your mental health
Looking after your body, by eating well and exercising regularly can help you see a positive impact on your mental health too. But don’t just rely on these two things to make sure your mental health is being taken care of. In an age where digital is a part of everything we do, take some time to switch off and detach yourself from the online world for a bit. This could be taking the time to go for a walk to make the most of nature. Or it could be setting aside some time for yourself in the evening to read a book or pamper yourself a little; why not grab a face mask and take 20 minutes to unwind from your day? This can also help with your sleep,leaving you feeling more well rested in the mornings too.
Quitting bad habits
Bad habits such as smoking or drinking too much, can be harmful to you in the long run so tackling these as early as possible, and finding a healthier way to live, can pay off. With smoking, it’s advised not to just go cold turkey, look for alternatives, such as e-cigarettes, which can help you stop smoking. With a lot of options on the market, something discreet like these from JUUL, are a good option. When it comes to drinking, it’s not recommended that you drink more than 14 units of alcohol a week. It’s easy for these to creep up and you might find yourself drinking more than you should -try cutting back and switching up your usual tipple for something a bit healthier instead.
