An Expert Guide to Giving the Gift of Fragrance This Valentine’s Day
A bottle of perfume is a little luxury that makes people happy but it can be challenging to buy fragrance for someone else because scent is so personal. Fortunately the experts at niche perfumery Art de Parfum are on hand to help you negotiate the olfactory minefield this Valentine’s Day and make sure your gift is one to remember. With Art de Parfum’s foolproof tips you will make the right choice of fragrance for your special someone.
First of all, consider the style and character of your loved one. If your recipient is a sunny, outgoing person with a vivacious personality, then they might appreciate a perfume that is as sparkling and bubbly as they are. A fragrance such as Art de Parfum’s Gin & Tonic Cologne, which, despite the name, is actually a pure parfum, would be just perfect.
Maybe your gift recipient is the introspective type who likes to take long walks on the beach in winter. This type of person tends to like the rugged, natural smells of the outdoors above all other things, and might not even wear perfume on a regular basis. Or perhaps they work in a profession that requires them to keep their manner of dress and fragrance subtle and unobtrusive. If so, then Sea Foam is the perfect choice. It is light and natural-smelling - more an atmosphere than a perfume.
Lifestyle is an important consideration too. If your recipient works in a past-faced urban environment, and loves socializing, then they will need a perfume that is equally confident. A perfume like Signature Wild will surely help someone stand out in a crowd. A bold, rich leather fragrance with dark booze and fruit undertones, this is the kind of scent one wears to make a statement.
Consider too general appetites of your intended gift recipient. Some people like things to be simple and streamlined. But others are out and out sensualists with a huge appetite for rich food, fine wine, and good company, and who consume all of these with unabashed gusto! These people tend to be the life and soul of the party, drawing everyone to them by sheer force of their charm and the cheekiness of their smile. People like this deserve a fragrance that matches them every step of the way in sensuality – and we have the perfect one: Sensual Oud.
If however, your loved one doesn’t fit neatly into any one of these categories, we all know or love someone whose personality is difficult to define or understand. Perhaps their character traits make them seem mysterious, quixotic, and highly interesting. If you are shopping for someone fascinating like this, then Art de Parfum have the right perfume for you: Excentrique Moi.
Excentrique Moi is, like your loved one, a story of contrasts. Its texture is rich in playoffs between sweet and bitter, herbal and earthy, dark and light. A deliciously non-straightforward scent for a non- straightforward person, we think Excentrique Moi is the perfect scent for all the iconoclasts and rule-breakers in our life.
Art de Parfum is a company that places ethics at the heart of its operations, thus making it easy for customers to choose with confidence. All Art de Parfum fragrances are 100% cruelty-free, environmentally-friendly, and free of materials that add to third world exploitation.
Art de Parfum fragrances can be purchased directly through www.artdeparfum.com, from BLOOM, Covent Garden and from selected retailers internationally.
The fragrances themselves are 100% made in France and cost £114 per 50mls.
Poppy Watt
