Eye Opening Tips to Fight Dark Circles
Have you ever been bustling along and had your mood take a hit because a glance in the mirror revealed that you didn’t look like the go-getter you felt like? Dark circles under your eyes can make you feel like you’re as tired as you look.
The skin around and under your eyes is much thinner and more delicate than most other areas of skin. Sometimes this means that the skin around your eyes simply needs a little extra TLC.
Having experimented many products on the market I was keen to try these favourites from IMAGE Skincare. My goal naturally was for a firmer, brighter, beautiful skin around my eyes.
As always and I am happy to say that IMAGE skincare did not let me down. The products apply well to the eye area leaving no residue or unwanted stickiness, although it is hard to distinguish immediate results when you look at your face every day, I was aware of a softer look around the eye area and I did have numerous comments on how well I looked, which in my book is a success!
The three products in question were the following:
MAX stem cell eye crème with Vectorize-Technology, £68, 14ml - This next generation revolutionary day and night eye crème contains high concentrations of growth-factors derived from plant stem cells to protect skin cells and prevent ageing effects caused by free radical damage.
Apply a pea-sized amount morning and evening to upper and lower eyelids. Reapply if additional hydration is needed.
USP: IMAGE skincare states that the Vectorize-Technology™ encapsulates active ingredients into layered spheres, releasing them for up to 48 hours. Plant-derived stem cells reduce wrinkle depth n 100% of subjects after 28 days of application. Beautifeye™is clinically proven to lift sagging skin strengthen the dermal structure, fade dark circles and reduce crow's feet by 34%!
Recommended for Ageing, fine lines & wrinkles, dry, sensitive skin
VITAL C hydrating eye recovery gel, £49, 14ml - ultra-hydrating Vitamin C/hyaluronic gel that smoothes and diminishes fine lines while providing instant hydration to the eyes.
Gently apply around the upper and lower eye area until absorbed. This can be used morning and evening.
USP: IMAGE skincare has stated that the Argireline NP® a topical alternative to Botulinum Toxin A decreases furrows by 32% in 28 days, and Haloxyl reduces dark circles by 19%!
Recommended for dry, dehydrated, puffiness, fine lines
AGELESS total eye lift crème, £48, 14ml - the retinyl (retinol-derivative) glycolic blend helps to tighten the skin, while chamomile, green tea, and coneflower soothe tired and dehydrated eyes. Improves firmness of skin, decreases capillary permeability and increases lymphatic circulation, while decreasing puffy bags under the eye.
Apply nightly to the eye area.
USP stated from IMAGE skincare: Exclusive polypeptide blend EYELISS™, this improves firmness of skin, increases lymphatic circulation and decreases puffiness below the eyes!
Recommended for Dark circles, ageing, fine lines & wrinkles, eyelid laxity.
Dark circles below the eyes can be an ongoing problem for many of us. However, CEO & Founder Janna Ronert, would like to share three top tips for helping to tackle the problem.
1. Get Allergies Under Control - People tend to blame lack of sleep for dark eye circles and puffiness, but if you suffer from seasonal allergies, an extra nap may not be the answer. Seasonal allergies can cause inflammation, especially in the blood vessels in your face—and that’s particularly noticeable in areas with thin, delicate skin, i.e. under your eyes. An over-the-counter antihistamine might be the answer, but if that doesn’t work or causes unwanted side effects, check with your doctor for a prescription solution.
2. Plump Up Your Pillows - Sometimes, it’s not the amount of sleep you’re getting, but the position you’re sleeping in. Try sleeping on your back and adding an extra pillow or two - this can help prevent fluid and blood build up under your eyes and could be a powerful anti-puffiness solution.
3. Food Therapy - Good news: chocolate can help. No, seriously. Foods high in flavonols, such as higher percentage dark chocolates, can fight dark circles under your eyes. For once, chocolate therapy is better for more than just your soul! Omega-3 fatty acids are another great skin-saver. Indulge in your favourite nuts and up your protein intake.
Poppy Watt
