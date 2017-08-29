Brow & Lash Serum

IMAGE Skincare I BEAUTY Brow and Lash Enhancement Serum
The Eyes Have It!
If our eyes are, as the saying goes, the windows to our soul, then we need to make the most of them.
Whether looking for love or a career move, the eyes have it, so we would do well to accentuate our eyes and tailor those eyebrows, as we’re not all born with perfectly manicured brows.
Eyebrows may have to be routinely trimmed, shaped, filled and generally maintained to appear immaculate and eyelashes, always regarded as a source of beauty across cultures, should look long and lustrous.
Healthy eyelashes add to the beauty and dramatic expression of the eyes, working in symmetry with your eyebrows. Their primary function is to protect the eyes from small particles and, sensitive to touch, they alsoprovide a warning that an object may be too close to the eye.
To help maintain the beauty and appearance of these important facial features I Beauty has developed the brow and lash enhancement serum.
This is a clear, liquid gel treatment designed to enhance the appearance of brows and lashes while conditioning and supporting follicles with an intensified peptide formula. This helps to promote growth and lifespan of thin and short eye brows and lashes, while helping to prevent breakage and further hair loss.
In turn, this will help you achieve the look of fuller, longer, healthier brows and lashes while helping to improve their texture.
Myristoyl pentapeptide fortifies, lengthens and thickens hair. Biotinoyl tripeptide stimulates the hair bulb; keratinocyte proliferation and helps repair damaged hair.
How to use: Apply twice a day to clean, make-up free brows and the base of the upper lash line.
Well-defined brows and lashes can alter your appearance in many ways:
Beautifully-groomed and styled eyebrows can give lift to your face and make the eyes appear larger and more youthful, as can long healthy eyelashes.
The correct eyebrow shape can frame and flatter the eyes. The wrong one can make you appear aged, tired, or angry.
Healthy eyelashes make a person’s eyes look even more beautiful and attractive.
Without regular maintenance, your eyebrows can appear bushy, patchy and unkempt. In contrast, a well-groomed brow can create a perfectly polished look.
So it makes sense to look after your finest features if you want them to help look after your future.
For more information visit imageskincare.com
Poppy Watt
