Beauty Collection from Landon Tyler
It’s a known fact; aromas, both good and bad, attract people. From the smell of bread baking to the fragrance of freshly cut flowers, bouquets will bring comfort and can positively change your spirits. What could be better than your favourite candle fragrance transferred into your hand wash, hand cream or body lotion? Well now it can be. It’s time to introduce Landon Tyler’s Beauty Collection, delivering the essence of every day luxury throughout the day.
Bathing Sets RRP £15
Landon Tylers new Bathing sets cleverly & uniquely traverse the identical scent across room fragrance and bathing beauty products. Imagine creating an ambience with a candle, soaking in a luxury foam bath, moisturising with a lotion and leaving the diffuser to perfume the room to remind you to do it all over again. Heaven? The only question left, is which fragrance would you be your indulgence? Choose from; Country Meadow, Pink Cashmere or Golden Amber.
Handwash Set RRP £12
A finishing touch next in every bathroom, ensuite or kitchen is a beautifully fragranced hand wash and lotion set. Choose by colour or one of our 3 fragrances. Country Meadow, Citrus Grove or Chesil Beach Cashmere. Whilst the Landon Tyler hand wash will dissolve away the toils of the day, the lotion will moisturise skin and leave it subtly soft. Hand cream sets of three 50ml hand creams are also available as a great opportunity to try these beautiful fragrances. RRP £6
About the fragrances
- Citrus Grove, with its classically uplifting tang of vibrant lemon, grapefruit and bergamot, will transport you to a lazy Italian scene, wandering the groves in a warm summer haze as the scent of the fruits wash over you.
- Country Meadow is as sparkling as a dew-drenched morning rose; redolent of the beautiful British countryside, it effortlessly blends the delicate traces of jasmine, neroli, ylang-ylang, rose and musk.
- Pink Cashmere is an altogether more sensual fragrance. Combining jasmine, amber, patchouli and musk, it caresses the olfactory system, drawing you into daydreams of stolen moments.
For more information and gift ideas visit www.landontyler.com
Poppy Watt
For your chance to win a Pink Cashmere Bathing Set just ‘RT & FOLLOW’ the article on the @WomenTalking twitter account and like the @LT_Sents twitter account or enter via email by sending your answer to competitions@womentalking.co.uk place the words Pink Cashmere in the subject header. Also include your unique Women Talking username with the submission.
Competition ends 13th December 2017
