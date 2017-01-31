Beauty Base - Katherine Daniels

Katherine Daniels Cosmetics.
Designed for the British salon market.
Katherine Daniels is a facial and body skincare and treatment line for women and men for developed here in the UK for British salons.
A totally new concept created by two skin care experts, Kirsti Shuba and Donna Tait, whose combined knowledge and experience of the industry amounts to 60 years, working with thousands of salons and beauty therapists.
They have simplified product choice by colour coding the range,and believe that the right products should be based on clients’ lifestyle, environment and the climate as well as skin type.
Combining the active ingredients from plant, marine, Collagen and biotechnology sources, this range is designed to treat all skin types and conditions.
The Katherine Daniels training academy gives beauty therapists the ultimate learning environment building knowledge and confidence and more than a little excitement.
While you can expect outstanding results from the Katherine Daniels luxurious salon treatments, they also make your daily regime quick, simple and effective.
I tried a couple of products in the range, and found both equally effective, leaving my skin looking and feeling fresh and reenergized.
Essential Exfoliating Gel RRP £19.00
Quick and simple to use, my preference was in the shower for this particular product. A gel texture, non-abrasive formulation to remove dead skin cells thanks to AHA’s from red algae. Developed for even the most delicate skin, revealing luminosity without aggression. The end result being a more radiant, smooth skin.
How to use
Apply a thin layer of Essential Exfoliating Gel over the face and neck, avoiding the eye area. Leave for 5 minutes for the gel to melt, then gently massage with your fingertips in circular movements. Rinse thoroughly with a damp Katherine Daniels Cloth and tone with Essential Toning Lotion.
When to use – 1-2 times weekly
Concentrate for Dry Skin RRP £35.00
This is a great skin boost, which combines nourishment with true anti-ageing properties. Seaweed peptides help protect and defend against skin ageing and Phytosqualane and Triglycerides hydrate and nourish. Your skin will feel plumped and protected and look radiant.
WINNER - Beauty Shortlist Awards 2016 Editor’s Choice Award, Skincare Category
How to use
Apply 2 pumps of concentrate to your face and neck including the eye contour and lips. Gently massage with your fingertips until fully absorbed.
To locate the Katherine Daniels stockists nearest to you, simply click here.
Also available to purchase online.
Poppy Watt
Katherine Daniels Cosmetics.
Designed for the British salon market.
Katherine Daniels is a facial and body skincare and treatment line for women and men for developed here in the UK for British salons.
A totally new concept created by two skin care experts, Kirsti Shuba and Donna Tait, whose combined knowledge and experience of the industry amounts to 60 years, working with thousands of salons and beauty therapists.
They have simplified product choice by colour coding the range,and believe that the right products should be based on clients’ lifestyle, environment and the climate as well as skin type.
Combining the active ingredients from plant, marine, Collagen and biotechnology sources, this range is designed to treat all skin types and conditions.
The Katherine Daniels training academy gives beauty therapists the ultimate learning environment building knowledge and confidence and more than a little excitement.
While you can expect outstanding results from the Katherine Daniels luxurious salon treatments, they also make your daily regime quick, simple and effective.
I tried a couple of products in the range, and found both equally effective, leaving my skin looking and feeling fresh and reenergized.
Essential Exfoliating Gel RRP £19.00
Quick and simple to use, my preference was in the shower for this particular product. A gel texture, non-abrasive formulation to remove dead skin cells thanks to AHA’s from red algae. Developed for even the most delicate skin, revealing luminosity without aggression. The end result being a more radiant, smooth skin.
How to use
Apply a thin layer of Essential Exfoliating Gel over the face and neck, avoiding the eye area. Leave for 5 minutes for the gel to melt, then gently massage with your fingertips in circular movements. Rinse thoroughly with a damp Katherine Daniels Cloth and tone with Essential Toning Lotion.
When to use – 1-2 times weekly
Concentrate for Dry Skin RRP £35.00
This is a great skin boost, which combines nourishment with true anti-ageing properties. Seaweed peptides help protect and defend against skin ageing and Phytosqualane and Triglycerides hydrate and nourish. Your skin will feel plumped and protected and look radiant.
WINNER - Beauty Shortlist Awards 2016 Editor’s Choice Award, Skincare Category
How to use
Apply 2 pumps of concentrate to your face and neck including the eye contour and lips. Gently massage with your fingertips until fully absorbed.
To locate the Katherine Daniels stockists nearest to you, simply click here.
Also available to purchase online.
Poppy Watt