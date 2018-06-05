Act Against Acne with IMAGE Skincare
What is acne?
Acne is an unpleasant skin condition caused when tiny holes in the skin, known as hair follicles, become blocked.
Sebaceous glands are tiny glands found near the surface of your skin. The glands are attached to hair follicles, that an individual hair grows out of.
Sebaceous glands lubricate the hair and the skin to stop it drying out. They do this by producing an oily substance called sebum.
In acne, the glands begin to produce too much sebum. The excess sebum mixes with dead skin cells and both substances form a plug in the follicle.
If the plugged follicle is close to the surface of the skin, it bulges outwards, creating a white head. Alternatively, the plugged follicle can be open to the skin, creating a blackhead.
Normally harmless bacteria that live on the skin can then contaminate and infect the plugged follicles, causing papules, pustules, nodules or cysts.
Unfortunately, acne can run in families. If your parents had acne, it's likely that you'll also develop it. Also, more than 80% of cases of adult acne occur in women. It's thought that many cases are caused by the changes in hormone levels that many women have at certain times.
For some people, living with acne seems like their only choice. Women Talking have been looking at the IMAGE Skincare range, which can help you fight the pain and discomfort of acne, and help to give you the clear, healthy skin you want to have.
Dr Mark Ronert, Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board of IMAGE Skincare states: ‘“Dirty” skin doesn’t cause acne, but how you cleanse your skin can help to fight it. The key to achieving healthy, shine-free skin is a balance. Using multi-functional cleansers that cleanse, exfoliate, and remove excess oils without disturbing skin’s natural acidic pH followed with oil-free moisturisers, leaving the skin with a matte shine-free finish all day.'
Here we have a selection of products, which may help control the condition of your skin:
Cleanse with… CLEAR CELL salicylic gel cleanser, £28, 177ml
Benefit: This 3-in-1 gel cleanses, exfoliates and tones! The BHA foaming gel cleanser gently removes makeup and eliminates excess oil, while adding essential antioxidants to keep skin soft, purified and shine-free.
Key Ingredients: 5% Blend of Salicylic Acid and Neem Leaf Extract to exfoliate and purify the skin
Resurface with… AGELESS total resurfacing masque, £42, 57g
Benefit: An exfoliating blend of hydroxy acid and microcrystals resurfaces the skin, gently sloughing off dead cells. A lightening blend diminishes brown spots. This is a true at home mini peel!
Key Ingredients: A 17% blend of Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid, and Lactic Acid lightens, tightens, and stimulates collagen production while reducing wrinkle depth.
Heal & smooth with… CLEAR CELL medicated acne lotion, £38, 50ml
Benefit: This fast-acting treatment contacts 5% Benzoyl Peroxide to immediately kill acne bacteria and reduces acne-causing bacteria on the skin. It Heals and soothes the skin with chamomile, tea tree, and Arnica Montana, whilst also fading the visible redness of current and past lesions due to acne.
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
