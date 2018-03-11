7 Beauty Tips & Tricks Every Woman Needs to Know
Sometimes feeling your best means looking your best. It’s not always easy to stay on top of the latest beauty trends, especially with so many beauty gurus making an impact on social media. Luckily, there are more tips and tricks out there for women to try at home so you can achieve your best look every day! Here are 7 beauty tips and tricks every woman needs to know!
Ditch the traditional nail polish.
The days of traditional nail polish are in the past. It’s all about gel polish now, and it’s pretty clear why. Gel polish has triple the staying power of regular polish and it doesn’t crack or break nearly as easily. That’s right, you can even get the gel look at home with Pink Gellac. Stop paying big money for weekly nail salon visits and learn how to rock the gel polish look at home with a few easy steps here. Once you use gel polish, you’ll never go back to regular polish!
Use a mascara primer!
You probably use mascara as part of your everyday routine. If it’s something you use so much, you need to learn how to help it hold up throughout the day. Mascara is often one of the first things to fade from your look after a few hours. Your lashes might lose their curl, and you might notice they lose their thickness as the day goes on. A mascara primer or base coat can revolutionize your lashes and take them to new heights. You don’t need an expensive primer or base to get a bold look, you can find a mascara primer that’ll do just the trick from your drugstore. Primer goes on white and it forms the perfect base for your black mascara and keeps it together all day!
Always use powder to set your makeup.
A lot of new makeup users don’t realize the importance of setting their makeup when they’re done. Without a setting powder, your makeup will fall throughout the day and you might even think it looks cakey. If you want picture perfect makeup that lasts hours and hours, make sure you use a loose powder to set your makeup. You can even use powder on your eyelids after applying liner and shadow to keep your eye makeup looking perfect and avoid creasing.
Actually wash your brushes and tools.
It’s a hassle to wash your brushes after every use, we all know this. That doesn’t mean you can get away with never washing your brushes! Think of the damage you do to your skin when you reuse brushes and sponges on your face without cleaning them. Because it can be too much of a hassle to clean your brushes daily, you can use cleaning wipes or sprays to help keep your tools fresh between uses. Make sure you do a deep clean or deep shampoo on your brushes and tools at least once a week to keep them looking their best and to keep your skin clean!
Use lipstick as blush for a natural look.
A lot of women skip blush altogether because they feel they’re too bright and look unnatural. While there are some neutral blushes to choose from, you probably don’t need one. Lipstick can also double as a creamy blush! It’s easy to apply, just dab a small bit of lipstick onto the apples of your cheeks. Then blend the color up your cheekbones with a brush or sponge. That’s it! You’ll have a neutral, vibrant cheek color!
Wash your hair less.
If you wash your hair every day, you’re doing it wrong. Most women have damaged hair and some of that damage comes from overwashing. Your hair produces oils naturally that are really healthy. Take advantage of these oils by only washing your hair every few days (or longer!) as needed. You might be surprised by just how great your hair looks between washes! Brush your hair every day to distribute the natural oils through your hair, and freshen up your style with dry shampoo if you have oily hair.
Buy the right makeup for you.
The biggest mistake women make when buying makeup is not taking into account their skin type. Not all makeup is created equal, and everything reacts differently to different skin types. Learn your skin to decide what types of products work best for you. If you have oily skin, you might need to be more proactive about choosing water-based products. Similarly, those who are prone to acne or irritation should choose anti-inflammatory products to combat redness and infections. When in doubt, less really is more.
Looking your best with the right beauty tips!
Looking your best comes from the inside, but sometimes you need a little boost in your beauty routine. It’s okay to experiment with new looks and makeup techniques until you find what works for you. Keep in mind the tips and tricks above to really rock your beauty routine! Don’t forget the most important beauty trend of all: to smile!
Poppy Watt
