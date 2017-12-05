Two Flavours of Doom

Nintendo has come a long way since the N64 not always with universal success; the image of their consoles have shifted towards a more family-focused approach, and while no one can deny that Mario and Zelda are enough to warrant excitement for Nintendo, the hardcore gamers may feel a bit left out. Whilst Nintendo still seems to be pushing the Switch as the console of choice for families, there are some new additions that show the company may be branching out. One of those games, is the fantastic 2016 reboot of Doom; a game not featured on a Nintendo console since the N64.
Doom’s concept is simple; free-flowing gameplay and combat, coupled with inter-dimensional beings and a wonderful weapons catalogue. Now Switch players get the opportunity to join in on the massacre. The game flows at a comfortable 30fps, which does sometimes struggle in heavy combat, and while it can’t quite compete with PC or the other less-portable consoles, it does perform exceeding well overall, even in 720p.
The game also makes excellent use of the Switch’s motion controls, allowing for an alternative way to perform the glory kills. The Joy-Con controller may take a bit of getting used to but once you manage it, sprinting, shooting and smashing your way through the game lends it a completely new experience. All of this and you can also take your slaying on the move thanks to the console being portable, meaning you can participate in multiplayer games anywhere.
What more could you ask for?
Doom on the Switch is out now.
Doom for PSVR
For those of you who like your gaming frantic and immersive there is whole other Doom experience that, on paper, sounds unbeatable; playing Doom in VR. It’s an enormous undertaking to create a game that looks and feels good in VR, and while Skyrim had its share of problems when being transferred to the ever-progressing format, it did a pretty good job of creating an open-VR world.
Doom VR, however, has been designed for VR, and you can immediately see that visually; the crafted VR world looks incredible when used on the PSVR, giving you a far more amplified experience than when you would just play in the dark with the volume up high.
While there are many merits to this Doom reinvention, it is not without its problems. The controls, with a conventional Dualshock or Move controllers, can be a little difficult to get used to, and considering the pace of Doom games, it can leave you overwhelmed by enemies very quickly. There is the option to play with the PlayStation Aim controller, which is probably the best way to do so, considering the majority of your time is spent shooting inter-dimensional beings.
When the action does get ramped up, it’s often a terrifying experience - exactly what you’d want from a Doom game, but taken to the umpteenth degree. There’s also great puzzle sections which allow a breather from all the fast-paced shooting and the four-hour-long campaign is enough to provide an immerse yet not too overbearing experience in VR. Doom’s teleport system can also be used as an advantage in combat, allowing you to stagger and then teleport into enemies, exploding them inside out.
It’s a great way to revitalise Doom once again, and while it does have a fair share of controller issues, this is one of the more enjoyable VR experiences on the market.
Doom is out now on Playstation VR and HTC Vive.
Paden R Vaughan
Nintendo has come a long way since the N64 not always with universal success; the image of their consoles have shifted towards a more family-focused approach, and while no one can deny that Mario and Zelda are enough to warrant excitement for Nintendo, the hardcore gamers may feel a bit left out. Whilst Nintendo still seems to be pushing the Switch as the console of choice for families, there are some new additions that show the company may be branching out. One of those games, is the fantastic 2016 reboot of Doom; a game not featured on a Nintendo console since the N64.
Doom’s concept is simple; free-flowing gameplay and combat, coupled with inter-dimensional beings and a wonderful weapons catalogue. Now Switch players get the opportunity to join in on the massacre. The game flows at a comfortable 30fps, which does sometimes struggle in heavy combat, and while it can’t quite compete with PC or the other less-portable consoles, it does perform exceeding well overall, even in 720p.
The game also makes excellent use of the Switch’s motion controls, allowing for an alternative way to perform the glory kills. The Joy-Con controller may take a bit of getting used to but once you manage it, sprinting, shooting and smashing your way through the game lends it a completely new experience. All of this and you can also take your slaying on the move thanks to the console being portable, meaning you can participate in multiplayer games anywhere.
What more could you ask for?
Doom on the Switch is out now.
Doom for PSVR
For those of you who like your gaming frantic and immersive there is whole other Doom experience that, on paper, sounds unbeatable; playing Doom in VR. It’s an enormous undertaking to create a game that looks and feels good in VR, and while Skyrim had its share of problems when being transferred to the ever-progressing format, it did a pretty good job of creating an open-VR world.
Doom VR, however, has been designed for VR, and you can immediately see that visually; the crafted VR world looks incredible when used on the PSVR, giving you a far more amplified experience than when you would just play in the dark with the volume up high.
While there are many merits to this Doom reinvention, it is not without its problems. The controls, with a conventional Dualshock or Move controllers, can be a little difficult to get used to, and considering the pace of Doom games, it can leave you overwhelmed by enemies very quickly. There is the option to play with the PlayStation Aim controller, which is probably the best way to do so, considering the majority of your time is spent shooting inter-dimensional beings.
When the action does get ramped up, it’s often a terrifying experience - exactly what you’d want from a Doom game, but taken to the umpteenth degree. There’s also great puzzle sections which allow a breather from all the fast-paced shooting and the four-hour-long campaign is enough to provide an immerse yet not too overbearing experience in VR. Doom’s teleport system can also be used as an advantage in combat, allowing you to stagger and then teleport into enemies, exploding them inside out.
It’s a great way to revitalise Doom once again, and while it does have a fair share of controller issues, this is one of the more enjoyable VR experiences on the market.
Doom is out now on Playstation VR and HTC Vive.
Paden R Vaughan