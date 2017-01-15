Tweexy
A must have for every busy female with an on-the-go lifestyle.
When Mark and Elizabeth, self-styled ‘workaholic problem solvers’, discovered that nail polish is used by a whopping 71% of women they decided to invent something to aid its application.
They came up with the innovative idea of “Tweexy”, a wearable nail polish bottle holder for doing your nails anywhere.
“Tweexy” is made from 100% soft, flexible, expandable silicone, which securely and comfortably fits all fingers and even your thumb if so desired.
The “Tweexy” bottle grip system securely holds any size bottle, even when your hand is held upside down; yet the bottle can be easily removed from the “Tweexy”. This is due to the bottle base gripping system that allows you to open most bottles of polish with one hand simply by applying downward pressure on the bottle while twisting the cap.
Eliminating the need for a surface to place your polish bottle on allows you to apply your polish on the move as well as in the comfort of your own home.
This thoughtful design also helps to solve the problem of nail polish drips, spills and the inconvenience of reaching for the bottle, whilst being creative with your nails as the bottle is always inches from your nails.
Transfer “Tweexy” from hand to hand without fear of smudging your artwork, whilst also allowing you to reach every drop of polish by tilting your hand whilst painting. The two expandable rings are thick enough to naturally keep fingers separated during polishing, allowing your hand to relax.
This hard wearing material does not stretch out or tear and should retain its original shape for years and years and easy to clean with soap and water.
Compact, “Tweexy” is small enough to fit in a makeup bag and weighs less than one ounce and available in a selection of fun colours.
For more information visit www.tweexy.com
Poppy Watt
