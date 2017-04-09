As big fans of Sonos we were keen to understand a little more about their latest release, The Sonos Playbase.
The Sonos Playbase works the same way as the Sonos Playbar. The difference is that your TV sits on top of the Sonos Playbase. It's the perfect Sonos solution for TVs on stands not on walls and will support even the heaviest of TVs.
As with all Sonos speakers, the Playbase can connects to a wide range of music streaming services. And, like the Sonos Playbar, it can be used in a full surround sound system with the addition of a Sonos Sub and two Play:1, Play:3 or even Play:5 speakers.
Movies, sports, TV shows, gaming - the slim, low profile PLAYBASE adds dynamic, pulse-pounding sound to whatever's playing on your TV. And streams your favourite music when your TV's off.
Typical soundbars work best when wall-mounted directly below a TV. Truth is, most TVs end up on stands and furniture-exactly what PLAYBASE was created for. Its low-profile design practically vanishes beneath your TV, yet it fills your entire viewing room with epic home cinema audio.
One power cable. And one optical cable for your TV. You don't even have to read a manual; the Sonos app guides you through every step of set up.
PLAYBASE makes movies, sports, games, and music come alive... in one room. Add more Sonos speakers to other rooms and you can listen to what's playing on your TV all through your home.
The PLAYBASE is out now priced £699.
So, is it worth it? Well one has to question whether this is one release too late for Sonos, at a time when screens are thinner than ever and usually sit on walls rather than on stands. It is does sound impressive - although not any better than the excellent Playbar - but it's bulky and unlikely to really make an impression in a market that has changed significantly in a short space of time.
Our advice? Check out the Playbar. It does everything the PLAYBASE can do and is likely to be found a little cheaper.
George R Vaughan
