Peli™ Protection

Peli™ Launches The Ultimate Protection for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus With Adventurer and Vault Cases
March 30, 2017: Peli™ Products, the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, today launches two cases for the just-announced Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. ThePeli™ Vault and the Peli™ Adventurer offer the ultimate protection for the new phones. The Peli™Adventurer is one of the slimmest protective cases on the market, with a clear back to showcase the design of the new Samsung models.
Both of the Peli™ cases are already available; and both carry a Lifetime Guarantee* which means that if you break it, Peli™ will replace it, forever.
“The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are set to be among the best-selling smartphones of 2017. These Peli™ cases will ensure that it will be easier than ever for consumers to protect these exciting new devices from damage,” says Piero Marigo, MD of Peli EMEA. “Both the Peli™ Vault and Peli™ Adventurer cases don’t compromise Peli’s DNA – protective cases that withstand the most extreme conditions on Earth.”
The Peli™ Vault offers the most protection of all cases in the Peli™ range as it is created from tough polymer plastics and TPR rubbers. It also keeps all that you need at hand, in one neat case. There’s no more fumbling around to find your essentials as you will be able to carry your credit card, ID and Galaxy all together inside this durable folio case. The Peli™ Vault’s streamlined design makes it the ultimate rugged folio case to protect all these valuable items together. For ease of use, there’s a built-in window so you can see who’s calling without opening the case, and the case incorporates a kickstand for hands-free media viewing. Available in black/light grey colour.
The Peli™ Adventurer is one of the slimmest cases on the market and has a clear back to showcase the new Samsung models features. The Adventurer cases offer 23% more impact absorption over similar protector models in the market, as they are made from HPX™, Peli’s proprietary material that has been especially designed to absorb impact and disperse shock forces away from the mobile device. The Adventurer cases also have a dual-layer structural design and exceed 810G Military Standard drop tests. Available in stylish aqua clear and clear/black colours.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus cases are already available on Amazon UK and other retailers priced at:
- Peli ™ Vault £34.99 and £39.99
- Peli ™ Adventurer £29.99 and £34.99
Peli Products - trusted by military, fire, medical and industrial safety personnel since 1976 – now offer the best protection for the ‘dreaded drop’ of mobiles and tablets. Peli also responds speedily to bring to market the best-possible cases when new mobile devices are launched.
More information: www.pelimobileprotection.com/
*Where applicable by law
