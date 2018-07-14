Lithe Audio - Sounding Out

British innovation brings the latest “instant” high-tech sound to your garden with the simple to setup, plug and play, all-in-one Bluetooth speaker from Lithe Audio, which are designed to discreetly fit into the surroundings of your garden.
Historically, one of the challenges for outdoor sound at a consumer level was being able to provide something that is commercially viable but also resistant to the elements whilst also sounding good.
The first thing we noticed about the speakers as we unpacked them was that they felt substantial and suggested a build quality that can often be missing from speakers in this price bracket. In fact the price of the double set of Lithe Audio speakers is the same as a single Sonos Play 3 speaker, which aside from all its wonderful benefits, can’t be used outside in all weather conditions.
Setting up the speakers is fairly self-explanatory but you do need to ensure you have a mains power outlet for the “powered speaker” to plug into. The second speaker is passive and takes electricity from the “host” device and will not work independently.
Once connected to the mains, the speaker will make itself “discoverable” via Bluetooth and can be easily found via any Bluetooth enabled device. For the purposes of our test, we connected them to an iPhone streaming Apple Music, and iPad running Spotify and an Android device linked to Amazon Music.
The first thing that surprised us was the distribution of sound between speakers. Appropriately placed you received an excellent sense of true stereo and the audio quality was clear – if a little too heavy on the treble. Bass could have been better - we played Snow Patrol’s “Life on Earth” from an iPhone - and whilst the guitars were loud there was a significant lack of depth to the music. However, tweaking the equalizer settings on the handset did help improve that.
Next, we ran Mozart’s lively “The Marriage of Figaro through them and the sound was bright and engaging. The deeper notes still needed some tinkering but it was a good reflection of the music overall.
Our final run of Aerosmith’s “Dude Looks Like a Lady” through Amazon Music again highlighted the excellent distribution of sound between the two units but bass was still a little lost, with the treble needing to be toned down.
Overall, we loved the sound and the fact that these speakers can be used outside – being made from a tough, resilient IP56 fibreglass in a grey-and-white speckled finish, means even the English weather isn’t a challenge.
Lithe Audio have already shown themselves to be a really innovative and forward-thinking company – just take a look at their overall product range to get an idea of what they do – and this latest set of speakers is a fun product that broadly delivers, so long as you are prepared to play around with the sound settings of your music player.
The Lithe Audio rock garden speaker is available in one of two speaker sets:
The single rock speaker comes with five metres of low voltage power cable and outdoor transformer with plug. It retails at £269.99. The pair of rock speakers – ideal for larger gardens - retail at £349 and come with 10m of additional outdoor speaker cable and weather-proof cable connectors.
The rock speaker is available now from av4home.co.uk, buycleverstuff.co.uk, kitchenbathroomradio.co.uk, ceilingspeakers.co.uk.
Contact Lithe Audio on 01293 922015 www.litheaudio.com for additional stockists.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATION:
Works with any Bluetooth device
Wireless Range: Up to 10 meters
Output: 60W RMS (2x30W)
Woofer: 6.5” Polypropylene Cone
Tweeter: 0.75” Mylar Cone
Frequency Range: 65Hz-20kHz
Impedance: 8 Ohms
Power Supply: (Input) 110-240V 50/60Hz (Output) DC 24V / 2.5A
Rock Size: 320x320x270mm
George R Vaughan
About Lithe Audio
Lithe Audio is a UK Company that designs, manufactures and sells innovative electrical products for consumers/DIY enthusiasts, builders, developers, interior designers, commercial property developers and hotels. The Lithe Audio range includes WIFI ceiling speakers, Bluetooth ceiling speakers and TV accessories such a wall mounts, all for commercial or residential applications.
Lithe Audio was founded in 2014 by a team of professional electrical product designers. All Lithe Audio products have been designed in-house to ensure that they are state-of-the-art.
