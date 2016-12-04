Thrustmaster are renowned for providing high quality gaming accessories such as steering wheels, joysticks and headsets for Playstation, Xbox and PC players.
Making your gaming experience more realistic and immersive, they are the leading lights in console and PC enhancements.
Thrustmaster Ferrari T150
The Thrustmaster T150 is an affordable force feedback steering wheel developed for the PS4/PS3 and PC, that offers a proper gaming experience at a very reasonable sub-£200 price.
Coming with a limited edition Ferrari design and accompanying pedals, which don’t match the quality of the main unit but certainly add authenticity to the racing experience.
The fact that it also works with your PC (but no such benefit for Xbox users) is also great if you’re a multi-platform racer.
Having spent an afternoon in the company of this steering wheel and copies of The Crew, Project Cars and Drive Club, once you get used to the sensitivities of using this piece of kit instead of a conventional game pad, there’s really no going back.
The Thrustmaster Ferrari T150 has a RRP £150.00 and if you would like more information on this product then visit the official website here.
The Thrustmaster Y-300CPX Gaming Headset
Coming in with an affordable price tag of £40 this quality headset is a versatile beast, being fully compatible across most platforms from console to computer to handheld device.
Providing excellent sound, whether you want to immerse yourself in the audio brilliance of your selective title or simply choose to communicate with friends in game, this is the headset that pretty much does it all. You can tailor the settings to meet your specific preferences and even if you’re planning on a lengthy session, these headphones offer a comfortable y-shape design that allows you to forget your wearing them!
It may not be wireless but those devices come with their own challenges and usually a higher price tag! For what you get, there’s little to complain about here.
The Thrustmaster Y-300CPX Gaming Headset has an RRP £40 and more information on them can be found here.
George R Vaughan
Women Talking are pleased to be able to offer a double set of The Thrustmaster Ferrari T150 Steering Wheel and The Thrustmaster Y-300CPX Gaming Headset, worth almost £200 for one lucky subscriber.
For your chance to win simply answer the following question:
In what year was Thrustmaster company founded?
Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk ensuring you place the word Thrustmaster in the subject header, also including your unique Women Talking username with the submission. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
The competition closes on December 21st and the winner will be announced soon after.
The editor’s decision is final and there are no cash alternatives.
Actual prize may differ from images shown.
PS4, PS3 or PC (not included) required to use the Thrustmaster T150 Steering Wheel and Y-300CPX Headset.
George R Vaughan
