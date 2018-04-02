Game Stop!

Far Cry 5
The latest Far Cry title from Ubisoft introduces gamers to the world of Hope County, Montana, an idyllic location that is home to a community of freedom-loving people and a fanatical doomsday cult known as The Project at Eden’s Gate.
Led by the charismatic and driven prophet, Joseph Seed, Eden’s Gate has been slowly infiltrating all aspects of daily life in an effort to spread it’s subversive creed.
The opening sequence cleverly weaves a cinematic theme with your own introduction to the game as an FBI rookie who is part of a small team initially sent to arrest the intimidating Seed.
When the mission becomes compromised, you are forced to flee the cult and left to explore Hope County’s landscape in an effort to arm yourself and begin the revolution.
There is much to like in Far Cry 5, Ubisoft’s most ambitious title in the series so far, and one that delivers on so many levels, reminding me of a much darker Just Cause 3.
Graphically this is a beautiful title to behold and one that showcases the attributes of both the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro to good effect. Microsoft’s baby, by virtue of its more powerful architecture, steals the show but whichever console you play the game on you won’t be disappointed.
Of course looks are only part of the story and without an engaging narrative and responsive controls and game mechanics, this title would be all wrapping and no present. Fortunately, Ubisoft have delivered the whole package.
Violent, scary, tense, expansive and addictive, this game is deserving of its 18 certificate (parents take note, this is not a kid’s game).
Possessing a huge roster of customisable weapons and amazing vehicles – the aircraft are my favourite so far – my first few hours with the game have been satisfying across so many levels, making this the best Far Cry experience so far.
Once you start playing you’ll be hooked and with a selection of multiplayer options to also explore, a plethora of additional content promised, including a reimagined zombie mode, this is already looking like a contender for game of the year and we’re only just in April!
If you’re looking for something to challenge, excite, entertain and also make you smile, Far Cry 5 should be top of your list.
Far Cry 5 is out now for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.
Burnout Paradise Remastered
Fans of the original will be pleased to welcome back this classic to the next-gen consoles as it is enhanced and supercharged for another turn around Paradise City.
High octane racing, ludicrous stunts, super speed chases and over the top crashes brought back the fun almost immediately for me. There’s certainly something to be said for the belief that they don’t make them like they used to.
Burnout Paradise Remastered provides the ultimate driving playground for you and your friends to enjoy – remember how satisfying and just all out fun the multiplayer version was.
Graphics have been enhanced and updated for the 4K generation and all the DLC, including the Big Surf Island update, is here for you to enjoy.
Purists will wax lyrical about the realism from the likes of the Forza series and Sony’s Gran Turismo titles but nothing can beat the rush of racing at dizzying speeds on a nitrous-fuelled adrenaline rush or playing Burnout in multiplayer mode with a group of friends.
Ten years on and this game is as fresh and exciting as when I first played it on my PS3 and though there will be a whole group of nostalgia fans that will revisit this title, those of you who are new to the series would be foolish not to give it a try.
It provides a compelling case to argue that the old ones are still the best ones!
Burnout Paradise Remastered is out now for Xbox One and PS4.
George R Vaughan
