Char-Broil® Digital Electric Smoker

America’s #1 gas grill brand Char-Broil® is demonstrating its commitment to innovation with the launch of its first digital electric smoker into the UK this month. Available from garden centres nationwide with an RRP of £349.99, the smart smoker is perfect for fans of tender smoked ribs, pulled pork, the perfect smoky ribeye steak or delicately-flavoured smoked fish.
The “low and slow” craze from the US is now increasing in popularity over here, and Char-Broil’s one-of-a-kind Smoker is ideal for those who love the classic, rich flavour of smoked foods and want a modern, hassle-free way of doing it themselves.
The digital high-tech smoker is a great addition to any garden or patio as a first or even second grill. The Smoker doesn’t take up much space – W: 46cm; D: 41.9 cm; H: 826 cm; Weight 21 kilos - and can easily be moved around on its wheels to any convenient spot. And despite its compact size, it can easily handle large quantities of meat or fish on up to four stainless steel grates.
Precise, intuitive LED controls, enable you to easily control the temperature between 37.7°C and 135°C and the patented smoke chamber with its large, stainless steel locking latch creates a smoke-tight seal. This ensures even, safe and long-lasting smoke for your favourite foods.
KEY FEATURES OF THE CHAR-BROIL SMOKER ARE:
HASSLE FREE - A high capacity wood chip box provides up to 6 hours of smoke
NO GUESSWORK - Be alerted when your food has reached the desired internal temperature
READY & WAITING - Once finished, your food is kept warm until you're ready to eat
SMARTER SMOKING - The smoker box is larger than most other vertical electric smokers, holding 4 cups of wood chips. Just fill the smoker box one time for up to 8X longer smoking time. And have peace of mind knowing that your food is perfectly cooked with the washable and removable food thermometer
EASY TO USE – simply plug in to an outside power source or via an extension cable, and follow the intuitive controls on the LED display
EASY TO MAINTAIN - the water tray is an easy-to-clean-and-refill porcelain-coated slide-in tray; while the interior drip tray can be removed easily and cleaned in a flash
George R Vaughan
America’s #1 gas grill brand Char-Broil® is demonstrating its commitment to innovation with the launch of its first digital electric smoker into the UK this month. Available from garden centres nationwide with an RRP of £349.99, the smart smoker is perfect for fans of tender smoked ribs, pulled pork, the perfect smoky ribeye steak or delicately-flavoured smoked fish.
The “low and slow” craze from the US is now increasing in popularity over here, and Char-Broil’s one-of-a-kind Smoker is ideal for those who love the classic, rich flavour of smoked foods and want a modern, hassle-free way of doing it themselves.
The digital high-tech smoker is a great addition to any garden or patio as a first or even second grill. The Smoker doesn’t take up much space – W: 46cm; D: 41.9 cm; H: 826 cm; Weight 21 kilos - and can easily be moved around on its wheels to any convenient spot. And despite its compact size, it can easily handle large quantities of meat or fish on up to four stainless steel grates.
Precise, intuitive LED controls, enable you to easily control the temperature between 37.7°C and 135°C and the patented smoke chamber with its large, stainless steel locking latch creates a smoke-tight seal. This ensures even, safe and long-lasting smoke for your favourite foods.
KEY FEATURES OF THE CHAR-BROIL SMOKER ARE:
HASSLE FREE - A high capacity wood chip box provides up to 6 hours of smoke
NO GUESSWORK - Be alerted when your food has reached the desired internal temperature
READY & WAITING - Once finished, your food is kept warm until you're ready to eat
SMARTER SMOKING - The smoker box is larger than most other vertical electric smokers, holding 4 cups of wood chips. Just fill the smoker box one time for up to 8X longer smoking time. And have peace of mind knowing that your food is perfectly cooked with the washable and removable food thermometer
EASY TO USE – simply plug in to an outside power source or via an extension cable, and follow the intuitive controls on the LED display
EASY TO MAINTAIN - the water tray is an easy-to-clean-and-refill porcelain-coated slide-in tray; while the interior drip tray can be removed easily and cleaned in a flash
George R Vaughan