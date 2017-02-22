VIP Coffee Gift Set
Unique hand crafted gift boxes for any occasion, perfect for your VIP student.
Not the usual gift box, however certainly unique. This is a handcrafted box, made from pine with antique hinges and a lock. The unique finish is created by burning the wood, giving it a distinguished look and then finally branded with a VIP branding iron.
Inside presented in a nest of straw and tissue paper is a bottle of the Kopi Luwak coffee (100% Certified Wild and Free)
Some would say the rarest and the best that money can buy, due to the uncommon method of producing such a coffee. Kopi Luwak has been produced from the coffee beans, which have been digested by a certain Indonesian cat-like animal called, the palm civet or also civet cat. This is the reason Kopi Luwak is also called cat poop coffee or civet cat coffee. The feces of this cat will be collected, finished and sold as kopi Luwak.
Not necessarily to all tastes but having tried it myself I was blown away. A distinguished red tone the coffee, once brewed, I felt it had a sweet aroma, tastes smooth and fruity to the palate with an unrecognizable endnote, which to me tasted woody, and earthy.
My preference was to prepare the coffee in a cone filter rather than a stovetop espresso machine, as I seemed to allow the flavor to develop a mellow, softness. Best served black to allow you to enjoy its unique flavour, the coffee was savored and I can confirm a real treat.
VIP Coffees were created from being stood in a High Street Coffee Shop in the queue, and being confused with the range of coffees and prices. Founder Toby Kirkup, thought of sourcing the best coffee money can buy and inviting you to enjoy it. Raised in South America San Salvador, neighboring a coffee farm and plantation, Tony took inspiration from his childhood and made it an ambition to share the worlds most famous and exclusive coffee the Kopi Luwak with the UK.
Beautifully packaged in handmade gift boxes with your own personal message what you are buying is the World's most expensive coffee in a lovely crafted gift box, at a price that is very affordable.
Each box can be bespoke and created to order for any occasion. Carefully package and ship to your destination.
For more information visit www.giftwrappedandgorgeous
Poppy Watt
For your chance to win a VIP student gift set please ‘RT & FOLLOW this article on the @WomenTalking twitter page.
Competition ends 18th March 2017
