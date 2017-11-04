Sugar Free Baking by Carolyn Hartz
Giving up sugar does not mean missing out on the sweet treats in life, you can still have your cake and eat it! Says baker and author Carolyn Hartz
Having made headlines worldwide as the ‘world’s hottest gran’, you might think that Carolyn doesn’t have to worry too much about what she eats. Achieving the great shape she’s in hasn’t always been easy however and one of the hardest things for her has been to give up sugar, having been a self- confessed sweet addict.
Carolyn’s secret to ditching sugar 28 years ago has been ensuring she hasn’t felt like she’s made sacrifices and missed out on certain foods. Instead she’s found ways to create some of her favourite treats and desserts without using sugar.
In 2002 Carolyn started her own company SweetLife Australia selling natural sugar free products, making her the pioneer of sugar free living in Australia decades ahead of everyone else. She was the first person in the country to sell xylitol, a 100% all natural sugar free alternative sweetener that is derived from birch trees, the cob of the corn and found in many fruits and vegetables that we eat on a daily basis. Her business grew as her natural sugar free products and her message resonated with people who needed to cut back on their sugar intake.
In her new book, Sugar Free Baking, Carolyn gives away some of the recipes that have helped her on her sugar free journey, including the likes of chocolate brownies, fudge and even cheesecakes. Unlike a lot of other supposed ‘sugar free’ cookbooks, the recipes don’t include hidden sugars, in the form of honey, maple syrup or agave, but instead use the natural alternative xylitol, which, with a consistency just like granulated sugar, makes creating sugar free versions of everyday classics possible.
Removing or reducing sugars in your
diet can improve your health and helps you manage your weight, but it can also lower your risk of serious illness, disease and dental problems. In short you will be a much healthier person.
Why not try this tried and tested delicious Chocolate, Coconut & Raspberry Gateaux and see for yourself.
Poppy Watt
