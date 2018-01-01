Great ways to use up Christmas leftovers
If you’re lucky enough still to have a little panettone, pandoro or nougat left over from Christmas, these simple recipes from The Clink Desserts Cookbook are perfect for helping you use them up. The panettone one will really hit the spot on a cold January day and the second one will be perfect for a January supper
or lunch party. Recently published, this is in fact the third cookbook from this
very worthwhile charity - a rehabilitation concept that offers prisoners a genuine opportunity for change. It has garnered huge support and is expanding across Her Majesty’s Prison Estate with four restaurants currently in operation in the UK. Prisoners working in the restaurants work a 40-hour week while working towards achieving City & Guilds NVQs in Professional Cookery and Food & Beverage service to aid their employment upon release. In addition to the restaurants, the charity also runs The Clink Gardens at HMP Send, (just down the A3, where prisoners also gain qualifications in horticulture) and Clink Events, all of which also help in reducing the hospitality skills shortage. The Clink provides those who want and deserve a second chance in life with the opportunity to use their new skills to change for the better.
Panettone pudding
(Serves 8)
Ingredients
• 50g unsalted butter
• 1⁄2 panettone or pandoro, as you prefer, cut into 2cm
slices
• 3 egg yolks
• 500ml single cream
• Demerara sugar, to sprinkle on top
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 160°C/fan 140°C/325°F/gas 3. Spread the butter evenly over
an ovenproof pie dish that is big enough to fit all the panettone into, making sure you push the butter right into the corners. Or use individual dishes, if you prefer. Line with slices of panettone.
2. Whisk the egg yolks and add the cream, mixing well. Pour the egg mixture into the dish or dishes, covering the panettone evenly. Sprinkle the Demerara sugar on top.
3. Bake for 40 minutes for a large puddings, or 20–25 minutes for smaller puddings.
Serve hot or cold, with cream.
Al’s nougat semi-freddo
Serves 8
Ingredients
• 3 eggs, separated
• 2 tbsp caster sugar
• 250g mascarpone
• 100g crunchy nougat, chopped by hand • chopped candied fruits and
• crushed hazelnuts, to serve
Method
1. Whisk the egg whites in a bowl until stiff. Put the yolks and sugar in another
bowl and beat until fluffy. Add the mascarpone and keep beating. Add the
chopped nougat and fold in the beaten egg whites.
Line a rectangular mould or loaf tin, about 20 x 10cm, with baking parchment or
cling film. Pour the mixture into the mould. Freeze for 2–3 hours.
Unmould the semi-freddo on a serving dish and decorate with chopped candied
fruits and crushed hazelnuts. Serve immediately.
The book contains a wonderful array of sweet treats to satisfy the most discerning pudding connoisseurs. The recipes have been provided by supporters of The Clink charity - from world-famous chefs, charity ambassadors, to advocates as young as seven. All proceeds from the sale of the book go towards expanding The Clink’s prisoner rehabilitation scheme. The Clink Desserts Cookbook is available from www.theclinkcharity.org/shop/ priced £14.99.
For more information about The Clink Charity, to make a reservation at one of The Clink Restaurants or to find out how you can support the charity visit www.theclinkcharity.org
Alison Jee
Twickenham Tribune
