Discovery Drinks
A taste experience to remember.
If you are looking for an exciting non-alcoholic alternative beverage this Christmas our friends at Lost coast may have just the solution. Their Apple Cider Vinegar Juices look to provide all the benefits of ACV, but with all the taste of a refreshing sparkling fruit juice.
By blending revitalising ACV with pure fruit juices, sparkling water, botanicals and a dash of agave nectar a deliciously invigorating range of juices has been created. Available in three incredible flavours, Mango, Turmeric & Ginger, Blueberry, Elderberry & Lemon, and Strawberry, Hibiscus & Rose, they’re all jammed with the benefits of ACV in a drink that is both low in sugar and low in calories, with less than 50 calories per 330ml bottle.
Benefits of ACV
Apple Cider Vinegar has been shown to lower blood sugar and fight diabetes. This quality stems from improved insulin function and sensitivity. There is also evidence to suggest ACV may promote satiety through increasing the levels of acetate in your gut.
Apple Cider Vinegar contains low amounts of potassium, amino acids, and antioxidants. It is extremely low in calories with only 3kcal per each tablespoon and contains no fat, carbohydrates, or sodium. ACV is a great way to add a punch of flavour without extra calories or salt!
How is ACV made?
To make the delicious Apple Cider Vinegar, First fresh apples are crushed to extract the juice. After, yeast is added to initiate the first fermentation process. After about four weeks, “good” bacteria are then mixed in and turn the sugars to acetic acid. This is called the second fermentation process and it takes another 2-3 weeks. The vinegar is then ready to use.
Lost Coast Sparkling Apple Cider Vinegar Juices will safely keep for up to 18 months - They can be ambiently stored, but I would strongly recommend chilling before consumption for the best taste experience.
I have tried all three of the flavours and find them all totally delicious; I certainly can’t pick a favourite.
Sparkling Apple Cider Vinegar Juice – Strawberry, Hibiscus & Rose -
Enjoy the fresh fruitiness of strawberry juice together with fragrant hints of hibiscus and rose. This is an exceptionally smooth and well-balanced drink that will be sure to take your taste buds to paradise.
Sparkling Apple Cider Vinegar Juice – Mango, Turmeric & Ginger– Lost Coast have combined the sweet and tangy flavour of fresh mango and spiced it up with turmeric, ginger and a touch of pepper. Delicious and intensely floral, this drink is a seriously refreshing and healthy jump-start to your day.
Sparkling Apple Cider Vinegar Juice – Blueberry, Elderberry & Lemon-
Nice and citrusy, they have paired delicious and refreshing blueberry and elderberry juices together with tangy lemon juice and a touch of lemon verbena to create the perfect balance of sweetness and tartness.
To experience this great product for yourself please visit www.lostcoastfoodco.com they will also be available from Holland & Barrett stores in January too.
Poppy Watt
