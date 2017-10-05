Chocolate Week 9-15th October 2107
The UK’s biggest chocolate celebration.
Chocolate Week, the nation’s favourite themed week, returns for a 13th consecutive year, celebrating the world of fine chocolate from 9th to 15th October 2017. The week culminates with The London Chocolate Show at Olympia Hall from 13th to 15th October, bringing the best of the industry together all under one roof.
Hundreds of events are expected this Chocolate Week around the UK, with the country’s top chocolatiers and chocolate companies, as well as hotels, bars and restaurants celebrating by hosting talks, tastings, demonstrations and sampling, as well as creating exclusive products, new launches, offers, chocolate meals, cocktails and recipes using some of the best chocolate brands from around the world.
Women Talking has selected a tasty recipe from the ‘Sugar Free Baking Book’ by Carolyn Hartz who stopped eating sugar 28 years ago. Carolyn’s secret to ditching sugar has been ensuring she hasn’t felt like she’s made sacrifices and missed out on her favourite foods. Instead she’s found ways to create treats and desserts without using sugar.
Carolyn’s gone extra mile, with each well tested pud, and even managed to create all the recipes without the use of gluten.
Chocolate, Coconut & Raspberry Gateaux
SERVES 8–10
Butter or oil, to grease
250g raw almonds, ground
80g shredded coconut
4 large eggs
100g Perfect Sweet® xylitol
Pinch of salt
20g cacao powder or good quality cocoa
150g coconut oil, melted
100g fresh or frozen raspberries
Dairy Free Ganache
3 ripe avocados
100g coconut oil, melted
60g cacao powder or good quality cocoa
75g Perfect Sweet® xylitol
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
250g fresh raspberries, to decorate
Raw Dark Chocolate
(recipe page 124) or good quality sugar free dark chocolate, shaved or grated, to decorate
Powdered xylitol for dusting
METHOD
Preheat oven to 160°C/140°C fan-forced. Brush 4 × 17cm spring form cake pans with butter to grease. Line with baking paper.
Combine the ground almonds and coconut in a large bowl, and then set aside.
Place the eggs, xylitol and salt in a clean bowl and using an electric beater on high speed, whisk until pale. Add the cacao and beat on slow speed until combined. Gradually add the coconut oil and beat on medium speed.
Add the ground almond and coconut mixture and fold into the egg mixture to combine.
Pour a quarter of the cake mixture into each cake pan. Then place a quarter of your raspberries (25g) into each pan and push down into the cake mixture. If you only have 1 or 2 cake pans, bake 1 or 2 cakes at a time until you have 4 layers.
Bake 15 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean with a few crumbs. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan then turn onto wire racks to finish cooling.
DAIRY FREE GANACHE
Process all ingredients until smooth and shiny.
TO ASSEMBLE
Use a quarter of the ganache and spread over the first cake layer, top with 50g raspberries. Add the second cake layer, use a quarter of the ganache and spread over the second cake layer, top with 50g raspberries, and repeat for the 3rd layer. Top with the 4th layer, cover with remaining ganache and decorate with the remaining 100g raspberries. Before serving, dust with powdered xylitol and finish with shaved or grated chocolate.
Sugar Free Baking is now available from www.bookdepository.com
Poppy Watt
