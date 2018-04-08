Three Fresh Colour Combinations For Spring
We know by now that colour has a hugely positive impact on your mood. A pop of Turquoise, a dash of Primrose or a hint of Fuchsia, there are so many shades to choose from, but is it time to shake things up even more?
Quirky colour combinations were in abundance on Spring/Summer 2018 catwalks and at colour me beautiful the team love to experiment with new colour combinations.
This season we're encouraging you to do the same with three new colour pairings to try.
Red + Pink
Red was certainly the colour of Autumn/Winter 2017 and it's back for Spring/Summer 2018 with a twist.
This season wear your reds with your pinks to keep things current. Depending on your colour category you may opt to wear red below the waist rather than above to ensure the tone closest to your face is most flattering.
Aqua + Terracotta
The perfect shade for Summertime; Aqua conjures up images of sunshine and sandy beaches for many of us.
Often paired with Pinks or Charcoal, try Aqua with Terracotta this season for a modern take on this classic shade. Accessories are a great way to introduce a colour contrast in a more subtle way and if you have a Cool undertone, are a good way of keeping the warmer shade away from your face.
Mustard + Damson
Damson is staple for many who fall into the Deep dominant category and this sumptuous shade looks gorgeous worn alone but is also very versatile and can be combined with many other shades.
If you have a Warm undertone try wearing your Damson with Mustard for a rich contrast that instantly updates (and as a side note, polka dots are also a key trend for this season).
For more ideas and inspiration, visit Colour me Beautiful here
Poppy Watt
