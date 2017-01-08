Step Into The New Year In Confident Style

So here we are starting a New Year, full of good resolutions: new year, new me: new figure, new job, new man, new hobby – sometimes, even, the whole gamut of new, new, new!
We’re not able to help you get a new figure, or find a job or even a man! However, at colour me beautiful we can help you to look good/slimmer/younger so you find the confidence you need to achieve your goals for the year(s) to come.
Feeling Tired?
Ask yourself: why do I look tired, dated and have no energy? Honestly, a colour consultation will change all that – even if you are genuinely tired! Get your colours done (find your nearest consultant here); the right colours will energise you, make you feel powerful (if that is what you want) or show empathy (again, if that is what is required of you). Find out which red is yours (yes, everyone can wear red, but which one is best for you...?) You love orange but do not know how to wear it (orange works best for women with warm tones to their skintone and hair). You love blues but somehow that pale blue you’ve been wearing does not work for you (pale blues work best on women with lighter colouring). We’ll have all the answers for you and more.
Ask yourself: I never wear make-up, should I start? YES! Did you know research carried out in the USA concluded that professional women who wear make-up are perceived as more likeable, trustworthy and competent, whilst a UK research demonstrated that waitresses who wear red lipstick get up to 25% extra in tips. So if you want more respect, trust and affection from your family, friends and co-workers, now is the time to try a little make-up. We’ll show you how to make it a less than 5-minute exercise and in which colours too!
Ask yourself: why am I so confused when I get to the shops? There is simply too much to choose from and I lose the will to live! A style consultation with a colour me beautiful consultant will help you define your body lines (out of the six body shapes, see which one you are within the curvy or straight spectrums). This will help you decide what fabrics to go for and what shape garments to look for. For example, you have a long neck, you can wear a roll-neck sweater; if you have a short neck, a V-neckline top is best for you. Learn the rules: stop the hem of your trousers/skirts at the slimmest part of your leg – because the eye is attracted to where the hemline is so you’ll look slimmer – ditto with the arms. Small chest: go for chest pockets; large chest: forget the pockets!
Ask yourself: what do I actually wear out of my wardrobe? If you fall in with the majority of women, 80% of the time you will wear just 20% of the clothes hanging in your cupboard. So it’s time to re-assess and de-clutter with a wardrobe detox. Now this takes guts too; sometimes we find it hard to throw clothes away – so ask a colour me beautiful consultant to come and help you – after filling in bags for charity and bags for selling, you’ll find yourself with a weight off your shoulders, refreshed and empowered, and with a wardrobe full of clothes you’ll actually wear!
Ask yourself: have I worn my hair in the same style/colour for years? If the answer is yes, now is the time to go to a new hairdresser and re-visit your hairstyle? Before you say ‘let’s go’ to the scissors/colour treatment, ask – don’t be shy – what is the cost of maintaining that new look. Can you afford it on an ongoing basis?
So now armed with the knowledge of what colours and style you should go for, next time you go shopping you’ll focus on what is right for you – saving you both time and money in the process.
You’ll also walk tall in the knowledge that what you are wearing works for you, that your hairstyle and make-up flatters you. The result? Well you’ll feel more confident and know that you can get that new job/man in the knowledge that you look appropriate, modern, confident and happy!
Anna Mewes
Colourmebeautiful
