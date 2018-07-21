Selecting stylish sunglasses.
At this time of year, the accessory that tends to get the most wear is usually our sunglasses.
It’s certainly true that the addition of a pair of sunglasses to your look gives you an undeniably cool edge - but how do you go about finding the perfect pair for you?
With a plethora of shapes, shades and sizes to choose from the colour me beautiful team have put together their definitive guide to choosing the right sunglasses for your face shape to make your next sunglasses purchase your savviest yet.
Defining Your Face Shape
The first thing you need to do is DEFINE your FACE SHAPE, so here goes…
Round - the width and length of your face is roughly the same (like Emma Stone)
Square - strong jawline and broad forehead (like Jennifer Aniston)
Oval - balanced face shape with a chin slightly narrower than your forehead (Julia Roberts)
Inverted Triangle - your forehead will be significantly wider than your chin (like Reece Witherspoon)
Rectangle - your cheekbones, forehead, and jaw will be in-line and your face is longer than it is wide (like Meryl Streep)
Opposites Are Attractive
The key thing to remember when selecting your sunglasses is that in order to balance the shape of your face you generally need to choose the opposite style of frames.
So for example, if you have a square face you are better choosing sunglasses with a more rounded style of frame as this will soften and complement your features. On the other hand, if you have a round face shape then a more angular frame will work best for you as it will offer some definition and balance.
The exception to this rule is for those of you with a heart shaped face - you actually need to mimic your face-shape with your frames.
The Key Styles
Here’s a round-up of the most common glasses styles and who can wear them…
Wayfarers - the classic Rayban style, Wayfarers have been a staple sunglasses style for decades. This style will work for you if you have a ROUND face shape.
Round - another classic sunglasses shape, from big bug glasses to the smaller-styles, round glasses tend to come in a wide variety of sizes. They will work best for you if you have more angular features so those with a SQUARE face shape will look great in these. If you have a RECTANGLE face shape a more oval style will work for you with wider arms that break up the length of the face. Do remember to keep your proportions in balance too; the larger the face, the larger the sunglasses should be.
Aviators - from the days of Top Gun to now, Aviators will never go out of fashion and will work beautifully for you if you have an INVERTED TRIANGLE face shape as they follow a similar shape. Be aware of the weight of your frames with this style. If you’re petite/have delicate features then avoid heavier frames as these will over-power your face.
Cats Eyes - add an instant touch of Hollywood glamour with the timeless Cats Eye style of sunglasses. The upward angle of this style works beautifully to balance a ROUND face shape and if you opt for a frame that has a softer curve (rather than anything to angular) then they will also work well to add width to a RECTANGLE face shape.
If you have an OVAL face shape then you can wear whatever you like, so mix it up and have some fun! Your only considerations are the size and weight of your glasses to ensure they harmonise with your features.
A Final Word On Colour
Whatever your face shape, do think about the COLOUR you choose for your sunglasses and use your colour palette to guide you. As your glasses are worn on your face it is vital they’re in a shade that perfectly complements your colour characteristics.
For one-to-one colour and style advice get in touch with your local colour me beautiful consultant here.
Poppy Watt
Selecting stylish sunglasses.
At this time of year, the accessory that tends to get the most wear is usually our sunglasses.
It’s certainly true that the addition of a pair of sunglasses to your look gives you an undeniably cool edge - but how do you go about finding the perfect pair for you?
With a plethora of shapes, shades and sizes to choose from the colour me beautiful team have put together their definitive guide to choosing the right sunglasses for your face shape to make your next sunglasses purchase your savviest yet.
Defining Your Face Shape
The first thing you need to do is DEFINE your FACE SHAPE, so here goes…
Round - the width and length of your face is roughly the same (like Emma Stone)
Square - strong jawline and broad forehead (like Jennifer Aniston)
Oval - balanced face shape with a chin slightly narrower than your forehead (Julia Roberts)
Inverted Triangle - your forehead will be significantly wider than your chin (like Reece Witherspoon)
Rectangle - your cheekbones, forehead, and jaw will be in-line and your face is longer than it is wide (like Meryl Streep)
Opposites Are Attractive
The key thing to remember when selecting your sunglasses is that in order to balance the shape of your face you generally need to choose the opposite style of frames.
So for example, if you have a square face you are better choosing sunglasses with a more rounded style of frame as this will soften and complement your features. On the other hand, if you have a round face shape then a more angular frame will work best for you as it will offer some definition and balance.
The exception to this rule is for those of you with a heart shaped face - you actually need to mimic your face-shape with your frames.
The Key Styles
Here’s a round-up of the most common glasses styles and who can wear them…
Wayfarers - the classic Rayban style, Wayfarers have been a staple sunglasses style for decades. This style will work for you if you have a ROUND face shape.
Round - another classic sunglasses shape, from big bug glasses to the smaller-styles, round glasses tend to come in a wide variety of sizes. They will work best for you if you have more angular features so those with a SQUARE face shape will look great in these. If you have a RECTANGLE face shape a more oval style will work for you with wider arms that break up the length of the face. Do remember to keep your proportions in balance too; the larger the face, the larger the sunglasses should be.
Aviators - from the days of Top Gun to now, Aviators will never go out of fashion and will work beautifully for you if you have an INVERTED TRIANGLE face shape as they follow a similar shape. Be aware of the weight of your frames with this style. If you’re petite/have delicate features then avoid heavier frames as these will over-power your face.
Cats Eyes - add an instant touch of Hollywood glamour with the timeless Cats Eye style of sunglasses. The upward angle of this style works beautifully to balance a ROUND face shape and if you opt for a frame that has a softer curve (rather than anything to angular) then they will also work well to add width to a RECTANGLE face shape.
If you have an OVAL face shape then you can wear whatever you like, so mix it up and have some fun! Your only considerations are the size and weight of your glasses to ensure they harmonise with your features.
A Final Word On Colour
Whatever your face shape, do think about the COLOUR you choose for your sunglasses and use your colour palette to guide you. As your glasses are worn on your face it is vital they’re in a shade that perfectly complements your colour characteristics.
For one-to-one colour and style advice get in touch with your local colour me beautiful consultant here.
Poppy Watt