Seeking the Perfect Sustainable Capsule Wardrobe
Did you know that 80% of the time, women only use 20% of their wardrobe?
This may be because they pass over new items in favour of old faithfuls, or that dress didn't fit properly from the day it was bought, or that top is too casual for the office but too professional for casual wear. If only 20% of what's behind those doors is being used, then what is the point of hoarding that other, mostly unused 80%? This is where the idea of the perfect capsule wardrobe comes into play. Make that 20% count, and make your wardrobe a sustainable one!
The capsule wardrobe is made up of the items that you wear most, so each to his own - it could be dress heavy, more denim than linen, standalone pieces or the perfect layering items.
Seekers of Design is a marketplace connecting fashion and lifestyle designers with individual and wholesale buyers worldwide and champion new emerging designers, many of whom are ethical and sustainable. A good pair of jeans, a crisp white shirt, a silk camisole, and a beautiful but practical trench are some of the core components of the Seekers Of Design capsule wardrobe!
The founders of Seekers of Design say: "We are very passionate about finding ethical items that are both fashionable and stylish. We don't think our consumers should have to compromise style to shop ethically."
Some basic components of a sustainable capsule wardrobe are a classic white shirt, a silk camisole, blue jeans, a trench coat, a day to night wrap dress, a full skirt for any occasion, black flat shoes and sunglasses.
Poppy Watt
